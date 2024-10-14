Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Nears Completion of Largest Production Batch of Parental Line Spider Silk Silkworms

This Milestone marks the Achievement of True Commercial-scale Levels of Parental Strain Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of commercially viable spider silk, is excited to announce that its current production batch is cocooning this week. This batch is the largest-scale production run of the BAM-1 parental lines in the Company’s history.



This latest batch of silkworms is part of the Company’s ongoing expansion of its proprietary spider silk production technologies. The Company’s production team and sericulture experts have been closely monitoring this production cycle and have reported strong growth and great colony health as Kraig Labs begins the cocooning process.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our current production cycle, which is on track to deliver the largest supply of BAM-1 production hybrid eggs in the Company’s history,” said Kim Thompson, CEO and founder of Kraig Labs. “The results we are seeing reflect our team’s dedication to delivering truly cost-effective and commercially scalable spider silk production. This is a major step forward in commercializing spider silk technology, made possible by our new production center, and we look forward to utilizing this expanded production space to continue accelerating our plans for market entry.”

The Company’s silkworms have been genetically engineered to produce recombinant spider silk at a level of efficiency and cost-effectiveness that was previously unattainable. This latest production run verifies the scalability of the Company’s spider silk technology, positioning Kraig Labs to deliver commercial quantities of spider silk to its partners and customers.

With the near completion of this major production run, Kraig Labs has transitioned from a development and testing mindset to a true production focus. The results of this run will supply Kraig Labs with millions of BAM-1 production hybrids slated for commercial production.

“We are at an exciting and pivotal moment in Kraig Labs’ history,” Thompson added. “This successful production cycle is a testament to the hard work of our team and the power of our spider silk technologies. It underscores our commitment to unlocking the full potential of spider silk as an innovative material with limitless applications.”

