Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Selective Breeding Advancement, Significantly Increasing Both Spider Silk Production Throughput and Hybrid Vigor

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company", “Kraig” or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, is proud to announce the Company has succeeded in significantly increasing the production throughput of its recombinant spider silk production platform.

This increase is the successful result of the Company's continuous work in the selective breeding of parental strains for its production hybrid silkworms, which is the basis of its recombinant spider silk production system. Kraig's first successful hybrid, designated the BAM-1, demonstrated hybrid vigor, which increased both cocoon shell weight (a critical measure of silk output) and robustness. That hybrid was created by mating two genetically divergent parental strains. The fielding of the BAM-1 was a major improvement in spider silk production technology.

Over the past two years, Kraig Labs has used selective breeding to create more advanced parental strains with the goal of increasing hybrid vigor to further increase shell weight. One of these new advanced strains was specifically designed as a replacement for one of the original BAM-1 parental strains.

By mating the strongest of the BAM-1 parental strains with the new advanced strain, Kraig Labs has demonstrated measurable hybrid vigor (as measured by cocoon shell weight) of 22%, an increase in hybrid vigor of more than 245% compared to the BAM-1. The new advanced hybrid has been designated as BAM-1 Alpha and will be the Company's production workhorse moving forward.

"Our small team of researchers continues to outperform our competitors in spider silk R&D and commercial development. The creation of our new BAM-1 Alpha hybrid is the product of our focused vision for large-scale commercialization of spider silk and the dedication of our geneticists to that vision," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "Frankly, the 250% increase in hybrid vigor over the original BAM-1 has significantly exceeded our expectations and design parameters. The BAM-1 Alpha is producing larger cocoons and more silk, resulting in increased throughput and lower production cost. Though we do not have hard data yet on increases in robustness other than cocoon size and shell weight, our expectation is that general robustness will follow this same pattern."

Kraig Labs utilizes its proprietary genetically enhanced silkworm technology platform to produce recombinant spider silk. These silkworms spin recombinant spider silk fibers naturally within their cocoons, combining the scalability of traditional sericulture with the superior performance of spider silk proteins.

With BAM-1 Alpha now moving into commercial deployment, Kraig Labs will leverage its multi-facility production infrastructure to integrate this enhanced production hybrid into ongoing manufacturing. This advancement supports the Company's vision of delivering high-performance spider silk fibers for applications spanning performance textiles, defense, medical, and industrial markets.

This latest development underscores Kraig Labs' commitment to continuous innovation and its leadership in developing scalable bioengineered materials inspired by nature's toughest fibers.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.