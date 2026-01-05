SUBSCRIBE
Koya Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical ("Koya"), an emerging medtech innovator advancing patient-centered solutions in peripheral vascular health, has announced its participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 14th at 9:00am PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

CEO Andy Doraiswamy will highlight the company's growth and commercial momentum for its portfolio—including Dayspring® non-pneumatic compression treatment for chronic edema—and share progress on the clinical research for its pipeline.

About Koya Medical

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Koya Medical is redefining vascular health with solutions designed to support the continuum of care from clinic to home. Inspired by a personal journey, Koya's mission is to close treatment gaps and raise treatment expectations for vascular health.

Why Vascular Health Matters

More than 35 million Americans live with venous and lymphatic diseases—serious yet often overlooked conditions that can severely impact mobility, quality of life, and long-term health—highlighting the urgent need for modern, evidence-based, and scalable solutions.

Learn more at www.koyamedical.com and follow Koya on LinkedIn.

