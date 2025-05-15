SUBSCRIBE
Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 14, 2025

May 15, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Dr. Aiyar and Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:55 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Dr. Aiyar and Dr. Olugemo, will present on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the RBC fireside chat can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the fireside chat, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro
Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts. 

Korro Bio Contact Information
Investors
IR@korrobio.com

Media
Glenn Silver 
FINN Partners 
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com  

