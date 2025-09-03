Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences for the month of September:

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, and Loic Vincent, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Dr. Aiyar will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 3:55 p.m. ET. Vineet Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

2025 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Dr. Vincent and Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Friday, September 5, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Agarwal and Mr. Chappell will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mr. Agarwal and Mr. Chappell will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, September 8, 2025.

RNA Leaders USA Congress

Mr. Chappell will deliver a presentation titled, “Developing Novel RNA Editing Therapies to Address Unmet Needs for Rare and Highly Prevalent Diseases,” on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

About Korro

Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Korro Bio Contact Information

Investors

IR@korrobio.com

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.