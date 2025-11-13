SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 12, 2025

November 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today that Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK 
    • Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
    • Time: 4:30pm GMT (8:30am PST)
    • Format: Presentation



  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, Florida
    • Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
    • Time: 3:00pm EST (12pm PST)
    • Format: Fireside chat



A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC® Platform uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Tarcocimab and KSI-501 are being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in the retinal vascular diseases, targeting the $15 billion anti-VEGF marketplace. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI).

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform®, ABCD and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-302613755.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie