Award to be Presented at HIMSS 2025 Global Health Conference, March 3, 7:30 pm PST
WOBURN, MA…February 6, 2025 – For the second year in a row, ScribeEMR has been ranked “Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services,” by the prestigious 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. A leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing and medical office services, ScribeEMR has once again been recognized as the top ranked virtual scribing provider.
The widely regarded Best in KLAS report highlights software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Annual rankings are based on feedback from thousands of providers nationwide submitted during the past year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that top vendors should provide. The report is now available at: klasresearch.com/report/2025-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3621.
"Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights," says KLAS CEO Adam Gale.
“This Best in KLAS recognition confirms how our customers benefit from ScribeEMR’s commitment to ensuring they receive unparalleled service that improves efficiency, enhances revenue and reduces burnout ─ all of which improve the quality of patient care,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “Our AI medical charting system, ScribeRyte, is also helping HCPs across most specialties with flawless, 100% accuracy that can be used by scribes or as a standalone solution."
Customers surveyed for the 2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report praised ScribeEMR’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships, service, value, operations, and product quality, which earned the company a 93.4 overall KLAS score.
Anonymous comments gathered by KLAS expand on customers’ positive experiences:
“ScribeEMR can anticipate things and prepare charts for some preventive health and clinical quality measures. The ability to have artificial intelligence construct things and anticipate potential pathways from a risk standpoint has some amazing applications. That is going to help medicine tremendously.” – VP/Other Executive, February 2024
“Our scribe is so good. They improve billing documentation. For example, the scribe will notify me when someone is a new patient, not an established patient. A new patient visits bills more than an established patient visit, so the scribe will remind me about those sorts of things. Our scribe is great. Also, because of the positive impact of the services on our documentation time, I saw as many patients on a half day as I would usually see in a whole day.” – CEO/President, August 2024
“Overall, things have gone well with ScribeEMR. Some outcomes we have seen from using ScribeEMR are improved outcomes, improved workflows, reduced setup time, and reduced hours working. ScribeEMR completes the clinician notes for us, and they help with faxing and medical records. Also, they have adapted to our processes very quickly and adequately.”— Manager, October 2024
ScribeEMR is unique in that it pairs each clinician with a dedicated virtual medical scribe who communicates via a laptop, smartphone, tablet, or another two-way communication device during patient visits, entering notes directly into the EMR in real-time, according to the provider’s specific charting style. Highly trained medical scribes focus exclusively on chart quality and accuracy, so providers can focus more on the patient. Charts are typically closed and signed off by the provider by end of day.
ScribeEMR will be formally presented with the Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services Award at the Best in KLAS Show 2025, March 3, at the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the 2025 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at: www. klasresearch.com.
About ScribeEMR
ScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. For two consecutive years, ScribeEMR has been ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" , in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports. ScribeEMR is also the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report. Highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, close to 100% accuracy, and many personalized capabilities.
For more information visit www.scribeemr.com. Follow us on: LinkedIn │ Twitter │ YouTube