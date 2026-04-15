Kivu Bioscience Appoints Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Proven oncology leader to advance next-generation ADC pipeline and drive clinical milestones

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Kivu Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Trikha, who previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer, assumes the role following the company’s continued progress advancing its pipeline programs ahead of schedule.

This leadership transition reflects Kivu’s evolution as it advances clinical-stage programs and prepares to bring its second and third ADC candidates into clinical trials. Dr. Trikha will continue to lead the company’s strategic direction, clinical development efforts, and business development initiatives as Kivu expands its presence in the rapidly growing ADC landscape.

“Mo’s appointment as CEO represents a natural next step for Kivu as we enter an accelerated phase of growth,” said Daniel O’Connell, M.D., Ph.D., Board Chair and Partner, Venture Investments at Novo Holdings. “Mo’s deep expertise in oncology and ADC drug development has guided Kivu’s strategy and pipeline from the very beginning and uniquely positions him to drive the company forward.”

Dr. Trikha brings over 25 years of drug development experience in oncology and has been instrumental in advancing more than 40 programs from target identification through clinical trials. As President and COO of Kivu, he played a central role in shaping the company’s strategy, building its ADC pipeline, and recruiting exceptional talent to position the organization for clinical and business development success.

“I’m honored to step into the CEO role at Kivu Bioscience at such an important moment for the company,” said Dr. Trikha. “We have built a differentiated ADC platform with the potential to deliver meaningful improvements in efficacy and safety for cancer patients. With strong momentum of clinical advancement across our pipeline, we are well positioned to maximize the impact of our next-generation ADCs for patients through further development and potential partnerships.”

Prior to Kivu, Dr. Trikha led oncology early development at AbbVie, where he oversaw the advancement of discovery-stage programs through clinical proof of concept, with a focus on antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and CAR-T therapies. He has contributed to the development of multiple approved oncology drugs, including Sylvant, Kadcyla, Polivy, Vismodegib, Emerilis and has led collaborations with institutions such as TeneoBio, Calibr, and The Scripps Research Institute. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Centocor/Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, and Triphase Accelerator. Dr. Trikha earned his B.S. in Biochemistry from California State University, Los Angeles, and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California.

Kivu Bioscience is developing a pipeline of next-generation ADCs designed to improve therapeutic index and expand the reach of targeted cancer therapies. The company’s approach leverages differentiated linker and payload technologies to enhance tumor selectivity and efficacy while minimizing off-target toxicity.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technologies are designed to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing off-target toxicity. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer. Kivu is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

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