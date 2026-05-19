Khondrion Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II Study Targeting Debilitating Post-COVID Fatigue

SON4PEM trial advances development of sonlicromanol, aiming to address chronic fatigue in Post-COVID patients with post-exertional malaise

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khondrion today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase II SON4PEM study (NCT07298005), a key clinical milestone in the development of sonlicromanol beyond primary mitochondrial disease. Sonlicromanol is a proprietary small molecule therapy targeting fatigue associated with post-exertional malaise (PEM) in post-COVID syndrome.

The SON4PEM study is an investigator-initiated, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial conducted at Amsterdam University Medical Center and supported by ZonMw, The Netherlands Organisation for Health Research and Development (11080022420008).

“This milestone represents an important step forward in advancing sonlicromanol into a new, high unmet need indication,” said Jasper Levink, CEO of Khondrion. “Post-COVID syndrome affects millions globally and for many patients the condition is life-altering. Individuals with post-exertional malaise can experience a severe worsening of symptoms after even minimal physical or mental activity—leaving them unable to work, care for their families, or participate in everyday life. We believe sonlicromanol’s mechanism of action, targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, positions it as a potentially differentiated therapeutic option for this urgent unmet need.”

Despite the scale of the problem, there are currently no approved therapies specifically addressing PEM-related fatigue due to post-COVID syndrome. Patients often face a prolonged and uncertain recovery, with limited treatment options and significant impact on quality of life. This underscores both the urgent medical need and the opportunity for therapies that can deliver meaningful, patient-relevant outcomes.

“The SON4PEM study is designed to generate proof-of-concept data that will inform further clinical development”, Levink added. “Equally important, it is focused on outcomes that matter most to patients—reducing fatigue, improving resilience to exertion, and enabling a return to daily activities.”

The study will enroll approximately 80 adult patients (≥18 years) with post-COVID syndrome experiencing PEM. Participants will be randomized 1:1 to receive either sonlicromanol or placebo over a 13-week efficacy evaluation period. Patients in the active treatment arm will receive 90 mg sonlicromanol dispersible tablets twice daily.

The primary endpoint is reduction in fatigue as measured by the Fatigue Assessment Scale (FAS), a validated patient-reported outcome. Secondary endpoints will assess functional improvement and broader quality-of-life measures.

“Post-exertional malaise is one of the most disabling symptoms experienced by many individuals with post-COVID syndrome, yet there are currently no approved therapies specifically targeting this condition,” said Prof. Michele van Vugt, Principal Investigator of the SON4PEM study at Amsterdam University Medical Center, on behalf of her team. “This study is designed to evaluate whether sonlicromanol can meaningfully reduce fatigue and improve patients’ ability to tolerate daily physical and cognitive activities. Given the increasing evidence implicating mitochondrial dysfunction and altered cellular stress responses in post-COVID syndrome, sonlicromanol represents a scientifically interesting investigational approach that warrants clinical evaluation.”

Jan Smeitink, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Khondrion, commented: “This study represents an important inflection point for Khondrion. At the same time, it reflects our core mission—to develop therapies that make a tangible difference for patients who currently have very limited options. For individuals living with post-COVID and PEM, even modest improvements in fatigue can translate into meaningful gains in independence and daily functioning. Positive results could support further development in post-COVID and strengthen the broader clinical positioning of sonlicromanol across mitochondrial-related disorders.”

Contact: info@khondrion.com