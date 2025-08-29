Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Chris Kirk, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in September:
-
Event: 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location: Boston, MA
Date/Time: Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:00 am ET
Format: Fireside Chat
-
Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date/Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 am ET
Format: Pre-Recorded On-Demand Presentation
A webcast of the fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases. Zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is currently being evaluated for autoimmune hepatitis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contacts
Investor and Media Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and External Affairs
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
gjain@kezarbio.com