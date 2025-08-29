SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Chris Kirk, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in September:



  • Event: 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Location: Boston, MA
    Date/Time: Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:00 am ET
    Format: Fireside Chat
  • Event: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Location: New York, NY
    Date/Time: Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:00 am ET
    Format: Pre-Recorded On-Demand Presentation

A webcast of the fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases. Zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is currently being evaluated for autoimmune hepatitis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and External Affairs
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
gjain@kezarbio.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst