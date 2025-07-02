Kardium Announces $250M (CA$340M) Financing to Launch Innovative Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

Investment to Support Commercial Launch of the Globe® System and Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kardium Inc., the developer of the Globe® Pulsed Field System – an innovative treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF) – has raised US$250 million in a new financing round.

The oversubscribed round was led by new investors including Janus Henderson Investors, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), MMCAP, Piper Heartland Healthcare Capital, Eventide Asset Management, and Eckuity Capital. Existing investors also participated, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Durable Capital Partners LP. The financing also includes an equity investment from a leading strategic investor.

“We’re thrilled to have secured this transformational financing with a world-class syndicate of investors,” said Kevin Chaplin, CEO of Kardium. “This funding enables us to move ahead with the commercial launch of the Globe System by expanding our manufacturing capabilities and building a strong commercial team. Everyone at Kardium is energized by the opportunity to bring the Globe System to market and help improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide suffering from atrial fibrillation.”

“We are delighted to join Kardium as an investor,” said Aaron Schaechterle, Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors. “The Globe System is a disruptive innovation with exemplary clinical outcomes that has the potential to improve the lives of patients with atrial fibrillation. This is a pivotal moment in the evolution of AF treatment, as the field transitions toward pulsed field ablation, and we are proud to help support the introduction of Kardium’s groundbreaking technology to the market.”

Impressive clinical data from the pivotal PULSAR clinical study of the Globe System was recently presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society annual meeting. This data demonstrated remarkable results with the Globe System, showing freedom from atrial arrhythmia at 1 year of 78% in paroxysmal AF patients, with 0% device-related primary safety events.i

The new funding will enable Kardium to pursue regulatory approvals for the Globe System, further expand its manufacturing facilities and production capacity, and establish a clinical support and commercial team in preparation for the anticipated commercial launch of the Globe System later this year. It will also enable Kardium to run further clinical research for additional applications and expanded indications for the Globe System.

The Globe Pulsed Field System consists of a sophisticated catheter with a 122-electrode array and advanced software that enables rapid pulmonary vein isolation, high-definition mapping, and the ability to ablate anywhere in the atrium – all with a single catheter.

About Kardium

Kardium Inc. (kardium.com) is a rapidly growing, privately held medical solutions company that has developed an advanced system for atrial fibrillation (AF) treatment: the Globe System. Kardium has built an outstanding team, who have worked with top medical advisors to develop the Globe System. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Kardium has consistently ranked as one of the top companies to work for in British Columbia.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect current expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Globe System is restricted by federal law to investigational use only, and it has not been approved or cleared for commercial distribution in any jurisdictions.

____________________________________ i A Multielectrode Spherical Array Pulsed Field Ablation System to Treat Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: 1-Year Outcomes of the PULSAR IDE Trial. Oral presentation at HRS 2025 by Dr. Vivek Reddy (New York, USA).

