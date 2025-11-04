Kane Biotech Presents revyve® Data at Diabetic Foot and Southern Region Burn Conferences

Average Percent Area Reduction of 97% in 4 weeks in diabetic wounds

100% diabetic wound closure in ≤ 12 weeks

Preclinical sustained antibiofilm activity for a minimum of 7 days





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE) (“Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) today announced new clinical and pre-clinical data demonstrating the performance of its FDA-cleared revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Wound Gel Spray in both diabetic foot ulcer healing and burn wound infection control. The findings were recently presented at two major U.S. medical meetings: Diabetic Foot Conference (DFCon 2025), held October 23-25 in Anaheim, California, and the Southern Region Burn Conference held October 30-November 2 in Charleston, South Carolina.





US FDA 510(k) cleared revyve

Antimicrobial Wound Gel and

revyve Antimicrobial Wound

Gel Spray

Clinical Data: Outperforming the Standard of Care

At DFCon 2025, Dr. Raymond Abdo, DPM (St. Louis Foot and Ankle Institute) and Dr. Peter Moyer, DPM (Foot & Ankle Institute of the Carolinas) presented data showing revyve achieved healing outcomes exceeding the current standard of care for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs):

97% average Percent Area Reduction (PAR) in 4 weeks, compared to the 40 – 50% PAR benchmark¹

Complete wound closure within 8–12 weeks in all cases across a multi-center series

Sustained infection control and reduced bacterial bioburden throughout healing





“The usage of revyve gel has helped my patient proceed with increased healing wounds by keeping bacteria and bioburden at bay for hard to heal ulcerations,” said Dr. Abdo.

“revyve is a great product for diabetic ulcers. It utilizes advanced skin healing technology to promote faster and more effective wound healing by managing biofilm. revyve has helped manage my diabetic patients with Peripheral Arterial Disease, hemodialysis, and elevated A1c,” said Dr. Moyer.

Rapid Antimicrobial Efficacy in Burn Care

At the 2025 Southern Region Burn Conference, Dr. Mack Drake, DO, FACS (Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America) presented pre-clinical data demonstrated 99.99 – 99.9999% reduction in burn-associated pathogens within 30 minutes of application. Additionally, sustained antibiofilm activity was seen for 7 days.

“revyve’s ability to achieve up to a six-log reduction in microbial load within minutes, while maintaining antibiofilm protection for at least seven days, represents a significant advancement in burn wound management — reducing the frequency of dressing changes and helping ease the overall burden of care for patients”, said Dr. Drake.

These meeting results are part of the second pillar of Kane’s three-pillar strategy to significantly impact wound care in the United States:

Conduct a U.S.-based case series demonstrating the clinical use of revyve. Report data at leading U.S. wound and burn care meetings. Rebuild the U.S. distributor and sales agent network.





“These findings underscore revyve’s ability to improve upon the standard of care in both diabetic foot and burn management,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO of Kane Biotech. “revyve’s antibiofilm and antimicrobial technology continues to demonstrate its potential to transform wound healing outcomes.”

The presentations can be found here:

The Reduction of High Bacterial loads in DFUs Using a New Thermo-Reversible Wound Gel Leads to Faster Healing Rates

A Case Series: A New Thermo-Reversible Wound Gel To Alter Wound Microbiome And Significantly Improve Patient Outcomes

A Case Series: >90% PAR In 2-4 Weeks: A New Thermoreversible Wound Gel For Treatment Of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Antimicrobial and Antibiofilm Efficacies of a Thermo-Reversible Antimicrobial Wound Gel

References:

Serena, T., Yaakov, S., Yaakov, R., King, E., & Driver, V. (2024). Percentage area reduction at week 4 as a prognostic indicator of complete healing in patients treated with standard of care: a post hoc analysis. Journal of Wound Care, 33(Sup9), S36-S42.





About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE)

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are US FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel is Health Canada approved. To learn more about revyve, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga

Interim CEO

Kane Biotech Inc.

rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com

(780) 970-1100

Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

(204) 298-2200



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd2cf932-40cc-4466-abbe-4bdc61611b29