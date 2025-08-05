SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 4, 2025

August 5, 2025 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV), today announced that the compensation committee of KalVista’s board of directors granted six newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 44,000 shares of KalVista common stock on August 1, 2025 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price that is equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date.



One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. In the U.S., KalVista markets EKTERLY®, the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company has multiple regulatory applications under review in key global markets. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.


Contacts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:
Molly Cameron
Director, Corporate Communications
(857) 356-0164
molly.cameron@kalvista.com

