Kallyope To Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kallyope, a late-stage biotechnology company leveraging unique insights into neural signaling pathways to develop innovative therapies for health challenges faced by hundreds of millions of people globally, today announced that the Company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held January 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM PST

Presenter: Jay Galeota, Chief Executive Officer and President

Location: San Francisco, CA

During the presentation, Mr. Galeota will provide an overview of the Company’s lead programs, including elismetrep (K-304), an oral Transient Receptor Potential Melastatin 8 (TRPM8) antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine, expected to begin pivotal studies in mid-2026, and K-554, which targets a non-incretin peptide receptor for weight loss and glucose control and will enter Phase 1 clinical studies in mid-2026.

About Kallyope

Kallyope is a late-stage biotechnology company using unique insights into neural signaling pathways to develop innovative therapies for health challenges faced by hundreds of millions of people globally. Kallyope’s lead programs are in development for the treatment of people who struggle with migraine and obesity by targeting previously unknown drivers of disease in neural signaling pathways. For migraine, elismetrep (K-304) is poised to begin pivotal development for the acute treatment of migraine. The metabolism pipeline includes candidates against a novel target identified and validated by the Company’s Klarity™ platform, as well as oral small molecule approaches to the highly validated amylin pathway for the treatment of obesity. Kallyope was founded by world-leading neuroscientists and continues to explore the role of neural circuits in driving disease.

For more information, visit www.kallyope.com.

