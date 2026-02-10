Kaiser Permanente names Mike Bowers president of Northern California Region

Bowers has served as interim leader since February 2025.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has named Mike Bowers as president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Northern California.

Bowers has served as the region's interim president since February 2025, overseeing operations for 21 hospitals and 203 medical offices, as well as the health care and coverage of 4.6 million Kaiser Permanente members.

Bowers joined Kaiser Permanente in 2022 as senior vice president for health plan and hospital operations in Northern California. Under his leadership, Northern California achieved significant improvements in care quality, patient safety, and affordability through an innovative care delivery redesign process. The region also earned national recognition, receiving seven prestigious Beacon Awards from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recognizing exceptional patient care and a supportive work environment.

"Mike's leadership has strengthened our operational performance, expanded our joint efforts with The Permanente Medical Group, and elevated the experience we provide to our members," said Craig T. Albanese, MD, president, Integrated Care and Coverage, Kaiser Permanente. "His proven ability to deliver meaningful results positions our Northern California region for continued growth and long-term success."

Bowers brings nearly three decades of health care leadership experience to this role. Before joining Kaiser Permanente, he served as regional chief operating officer for SSM Health's St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions, following four years as president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals in St. Louis. His career has included leadership roles at Dignity Health in California's Central Valley, Community Hospital Corporation in Dallas, and Memorial Hermann in Houston.

Bowers is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on multiple community boards. He holds both a Master of Health Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Pittsburgh.

