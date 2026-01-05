Kailera Therapeutics Appoints Doug Pagán as Chief Financial Officer

— Proven financial and strategic leader with over two decades of experience driving organizational growth, operational excellence, and long‑term value creation —

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced the appointment of Doug Pagán as its Chief Financial Officer.

“Doug brings a proven ability to guide organizations through pivotal inflection points, and his financial and strategic insight will be invaluable as we scale the organization and advance our clinical-stage pipeline, including the KAI-9531 global Phase 3 program,” said Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kailera. “His leadership will play a key role in supporting growth, execution and long-term value creation, and we’re thrilled to welcome Doug to the Kailera team.”

“I’m excited to join Kailera at this transformative stage as the company progresses its clinical programs with the potential to reshape the future of obesity care,” said Doug Pagán, Chief Financial Officer of Kailera. “I look forward to partnering with the team to align financial strategy with execution as the organization scales and continues to make meaningful progress toward Kailera’s mission to deliver potentially category-leading treatments to people living with obesity.”

Doug brings more than two decades of experience in finance, investor relations, and capital formation across both public and private biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Kailera, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Atalanta Therapeutics, where he currently serves on the Board of Directors. Before Atalanta, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Jnana Therapeutics. Prior to Jnana, Doug held Chief Financial Officer roles at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, KSQ Therapeutics and Paratek Pharmaceuticals. He has previously held leadership roles at Acceleron and Biogen and has served on the Board of Directors of Ziopharm Oncology and Timberlyne Therapeutics. Doug earned his MBA in Finance & Accounting from Columbia Business School and a BSE in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University.

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by progressing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. With an obesity-first focus, Kailera is advancing four clinical-stage product candidates leveraging multiple GLP-1-based mechanisms of action and routes of administration specifically designed to address critical needs in the current therapeutic landscape. The lead product candidate, KAI-9531, is advancing to global Phase 3 trials as a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist with the potential to offer the greatest weight loss compared to all obesity management medications currently marketed or in development with a tolerability profile that is class-like or better. Kailera is expanding the KAI-9531 franchise by developing a once-daily oral tablet formulation, KAI-9531-T, with the goal of providing a convenient oral option with the potential for highly differentiated tolerability and compelling weight loss. Additionally, Kailera is advancing the development of KAI-7535, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist with the potential to improve upon the clinical profile of existing oral treatments, and KAI-4729, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor tri-agonist, that leverages an incremental mechanism to potentially deliver compelling weight loss, improved liver fat reduction and a differentiated tolerability profile. Kailera's vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives. Kailera is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

