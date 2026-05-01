KAI Conversations Announces Strategic Partnership with Syneos Health to Advance U.S. Pharmaceutical Commercialization

AI-Driven Field Insights Drive Pharmaceutical Brand Performance in World’s Largest Market

LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAI Conversations, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform purpose-built for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, to bring AI-driven field insights to the U.S. biopharma market.

Pharmaceutical companies invest an estimated 30–50% of revenue in field teams, yet the majority of HCP interactions fail to translate into meaningful impact. This collaboration is designed to address that gap by helping companies turn everyday field conversations into actionable insights, more effective engagement and stronger brand performance.

Through this strategic partnership, Syneos Health will embed KAI’s platform into its commercial solutions – among the broadest in the industry – further strengthening the Company’s ability to optimize field execution, accelerate behavior change and translate data-driven signals into measurable performance gains.

KAI’s platform, used by 10 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies across 15 therapeutic areas and multiple continents, analyzes conversations between field teams and healthcare professionals (HCPs). The platform delivers coaching to individual sales representatives while generating aggregated brand and customer intelligence for commercial and medical leaders.

“The U.S. market represents a critical opportunity for pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization,” said David Williams, Founder and CEO of KAI Conversations. “Partnering with Syneos Health enables us to scale our conversation intelligence through a trusted commercialization leader – equipping field teams with contextual coaching and insights to drive HCP engagement and stronger brand outcomes.”

“For years, valuable field insights were effectively invisible, locked inside everyday HCP conversations,” said Paul Mignon, Head of Deployment Solutions at Syneos Health. “With KAI, we’re surfacing real-time signals so our expert teams can optimize what works, predict what matters and automate next-best actions – driving precision performance to accelerate launch, adoption and growth.”

Together KAI and Syneos Health are advancing pharmaceutical commercialization by aligning AI-powered insights with integrated strategy, commercial execution and performance optimization.

About KAI Conversations

KAI Conversations is the world’s leading AI conversation intelligence platform purpose-built for the pharmaceutical industry. The platform reveals previously hidden human insights by analyzing conversations between pharmaceutical field teams and healthcare professionals. By providing actionable insights and coaching, KAI empowers individuals and central teams to drive more effective engagement, enhance commercial outcomes, and accelerate brand performance. For more information, visit kaiconversations.com.

Contact:

David Williams

Founder & CEO, KAI Conversations

Email: hello@kaiconversations.com