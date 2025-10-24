Syneos Health
NEWS
There are certain attributes one needs to be successful as a life science consultant. If you’re considering this career, check out our guide to learn the ins and outs of life science consulting.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
BMS partnered with digital oncology company GRYT Health to convene a series of “courageous conversations” between patients, practitioners, caregivers, clinical trial teams and public health leaders.
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
Syneos Health announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Synteract, a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on the biopharmaceutical industry.
Daiichi Sankyo announced on May 28 that it had entered an agreement with Syneos Health to form a coalition dedicated to bringing new cancer therapies to patients in a safe and effective manner.
Medidata NEXT London 2019: Blending the Best of Clinical Development, AI-Enabled Platform Demonstrations and Regulatory Compliance for Leaders in Life Sciences
Attend NEXT London 2019 to explore how the European Life Science landscape can embrace digital transformation to stay ahead of regulatory and market developments
Biotech manufacturing is the non-glamorous side of biopharma, although its impact on the economy shouldn’t be underestimated. Here’s everything you need to know.
After 35 years at the helm of Parexel International Corporation, co-founder Josef von Rickenbach is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS