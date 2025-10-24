SUBSCRIBE
Courtesy of Getty Images
The Ins and Outs of Life Science Consulting, Explained by Experts
There are certain attributes one needs to be successful as a life science consultant. If you’re considering this career, check out our guide to learn the ins and outs of life science consulting.
January 16, 2023
6 min read
Gail Dutton
John Maraganore/ courtesy Lane Turner/The Boston G
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: John Maraganore, Larry Alstiel, Brad Margus and More
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 21, 2022
7 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
BMS-Sponsored Diversity in Oncology Series Tackles Representation in Clinical Trials
BMS partnered with digital oncology company GRYT Health to convene a series of “courageous conversations” between patients, practitioners, caregivers, clinical trial teams and public health leaders.
April 5, 2022
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 21
Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth.
January 20, 2022
8 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, Expand Its Global Expertise
Syneos Health announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Synteract, a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on the biopharmaceutical industry.
October 29, 2020
3 min read
Krystle Vermes
Business
Daiichi Sankyo, Syneos Health Eye New Cancer Therapies with Collaboration Agreement
Daiichi Sankyo announced on May 28 that it had entered an agreement with Syneos Health to form a coalition dedicated to bringing new cancer therapies to patients in a safe and effective manner.
June 5, 2020
3 min read
Krystle Vermes
Medidata NEXT London 2019: Blending the Best of Clinical Development, AI-Enabled Platform Demonstrations and Regulatory Compliance for Leaders in Life Sciences
Attend NEXT London 2019 to explore how the European Life Science landscape can embrace digital transformation to stay ahead of regulatory and market developments
May 13, 2019
4 min read
Drug Development
Biotech Manufacturing is Booming with Growth of Biologics and Gene Therapies
Biotech manufacturing is the non-glamorous side of biopharma, although its impact on the economy shouldn’t be underestimated. Here’s everything you need to know.
July 2, 2018
5 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Parexel International Taps New CEO Jamie Macdonald
After 35 years at the helm of Parexel International Corporation, co-founder Josef von Rickenbach is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer.
March 6, 2018
2 min read
Alex Keown
Bio NC
Syneos Health Leaders Recognized as PM360 ELITE 100 Award Recipients Honored for Notable Biopharmaceutical Industry Impact
May 23, 2024
3 min read
Bio NC
Syneos Health Releases 2024 Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey
January 9, 2024
2 min read
Business
Odyssey Health, Inc, Selects Syneos Health to Support Investigational New Drug Application for Treatment of Concussion
November 16, 2023
4 min read
Business
Syneos Health Appoints Colin Shannon as Chief Executive OfficerIndustry Veteran Brings Decades of Experience Driving Growth at Global Biopharmaceutical Solutions Organizations
October 3, 2023
4 min read
Bio NC
Syneos Health Closes Transaction with Private Investment Firms
September 28, 2023
5 min read
Business
Syneos Health Names Terttu Haring President, Clinical Sites & Patients
September 26, 2023
3 min read
Bio NC
Syneos Health and Oracle to Expand Relationship to Accelerate Patient Recruitment & Advance Health Equity
September 12, 2023
3 min read
Bio NC
Syneos Health Stockholders Approve Agreement with Private Investment Consortium
August 2, 2023
6 min read
Business
Syneos Health Appoints Hillary Bochniak as Chief Human Resources Officer
July 10, 2023
2 min read
Bio NC
Syneos Health and uMotif Partner to Deliver Patient-centric eClinical Platform
June 26, 2023
3 min read
