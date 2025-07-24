Jupiter Neurosciences Highlights Critical Advancement of JOTROL™ Over Traditional Resveratrol with Breakthrough Bioavailability and CNS-Targeted Science

Transforming a promising molecule into a clinically viable therapeutic platform

Jupiter, Florida, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, spotlights the scientific and clinical advantages of its proprietary resveratrol platform, JOTROL™, over conventional resveratrol formulations.

Unlocking Resveratrol’s Therapeutic Promise

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most researched molecules and has long been studied for its powerful antioxidant, mitochondrial, and anti-inflammatory effects. However, achieving therapeutic benefit has proven elusive due to the molecule’s extremely poor bioavailability and dose-limiting gastrointestinal (GI) side effects.

“Clinical studies have shown that to reach the minimum effective plasma concentration of over 250 ng/mL a patient would need to ingest approximately 5 grams of today’s marketed resveratrol products,” explained Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “At those levels, severe GI issues are nearly guaranteed, effectively halting any realistic therapeutic use.”

A Pharmaceutical-Grade Breakthrough

JOTROL™ was developed specifically to overcome these critical limitations. In a Phase I clinical trial, JOTROL™ achieved a nine-fold increase in bioavailability compared to traditional resveratrol, without the GI toxicity seen at high doses. This proprietary formulation enables systemic therapeutic dosing with significantly reduced pill burden and enhanced tolerability.

Key Differentiators:

Approximately 9 times higher bioavailability at peak plasma concentration versus naïve resveratrol

No GI side effects observed at therapeutic levels

Secured intellectual property in the U.S., EU, China, Japan, and Hong Kong through 2036

Demonstrated ability to reach the central nervous system by passing the blood brain barrier, a critical factor for diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and MELAS

A Platform for Clinical Development and Commercial Growth

JOTROL™ is currently advancing toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease, following breakthrough preclinical data in a well-established MPTP mouse model that demonstrated meaningful improvements in motor functions. The same delivery technology is also being used in Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer product line, launching in Q3 2025 with targeted formulations focused on cognitive health (MND), mitochondrial energy (PWR), and skin vitality (GLO).

“This is more than just a formulation. It’s a platform,” added Rosén. “Whether through pharmaceutical trials or premium consumer offerings, JOTROL™ opens entirely new pathways to address CNS diseases and longevity using the same foundational science.”

Scientific Rationale: Targeting Mitochondria and Inflammation

As shown in Jupiter’s preclinical and mechanistic studies, resveratrol, and by extension JOTROL™, works by promoting mitochondrial biogenesis through AMPK and SIRT1 activation. It also scavenges oxidative radicals and suppresses neuroinflammation. These mechanisms are increasingly recognized as central to the progression of neurodegenerative disease and systemic aging.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

About Nugevia

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

The Nugevia product line will be launched in Q3 of 2025 through the website Nugevia.com.

