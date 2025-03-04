Jupiter Neurosciences and Aquanova AG Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Longevity and Healthspan Products

First three consumer products expected to launch in Q3 2025, providing near-term revenue growth

Jupiter, Florida, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Aquanova AG to jointly develop a series of consumer-focused nutritional products targeting longevity, aging, and healthspan.

“As we explore new ways to translate our scientific discoveries into tangible health solutions, we see an immense opportunity in the longevity and healthspan market,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “Aquanova has been an exceptional technology partner, and their expertise in formulation and execution will be instrumental in this venture. We believe that our pharmaceutical-driven approach and the strong clinical foundation behind JOTROL™ provide a unique advantage in delivering high-quality, effective products to consumers.”

Jupiter and Aquanova have collaborated for over eight years in the development of Jupiter’s lead product, JOTROL™, a proprietary resveratrol-based formulation currently advancing toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease. Based on the extensive preclinical and clinical data supporting JOTROL™’s potential in central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, the companies are now leveraging their combined expertise to expand into the rapidly growing longevity and healthspan market.

The jointly developed products will focus on the concept of “Beauty from Within,” emphasizing scientifically backed formulations designed to support longevity and overall health. The first three products are expected to launch in Q3 2025 through a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model, providing an immediate commercial pathway while Jupiter continues its clinical development efforts.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Jupiter and look forward to the work they are doing to bring life-changing solutions for rare and difficult-to-treat diseases to market in the medicinal sphere and for superior supplement products targeting longevity and healthspan,” said Frank Behnam, CEO of Aquanova. “Resveratrol is a powerful ingredient but it suffers from bioavailability and absorption challenges. Our NovaSOL™ technology ensures that resveratrol safely reaches effective levels in the body, without GI-side effects, creating reliable health solutions in many indications.”

As part of this initiative, Jupiter plans to launch these products under a new wholly owned subsidiary, allowing existing shareholders to participate in the commercial success of the venture. This subsidiary is expected to generate revenue which will support Jupiter’s ongoing pharmaceutical trials.

“We frequently hear from individuals interested in accessing JOTROL™ immediately, particularly those with personal connections to neurodegenerative diseases,” Rosén added. “Like many, I have seen the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s firsthand. This initiative not only represents a strategic business expansion but also a meaningful step in addressing a growing consumer demand for science-backed solutions in aging and healthspan.”

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company’s platform product, JOTROL™, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company’s pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

About Aquanova & NovaSOL® Technology

Aquanova NA Corp. is the U.S. daughter company of Aquanova AG, headquartered in Germany, a leading phyto-technology manufacturer dedicated to enhancing the bioavailability of natural compounds. Founded in 1995, Aquanova AG offers scientifically proven health ingredients to customers worldwide. Utilizing its patented NovaSOL® technology, the company delivers micellized ingredients with superior efficacy and speed of absorption. www.aquanovacorp.com/ www.aquanova.de

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

