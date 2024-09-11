Join Regeneron, IBM, Ipsen and Venture Capitalists at Demy-Colton’s BioFuture™ 2024

BioFuture is expected to attract 600+ attendees and 100+ future-focused speakers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biofuture2024--Demy-Colton’s BioFuture™ conference opens in less than two months, featuring top innovators, executives and changemakers in discussion about what lies ahead at the intersection of healthcare, technology and bioscience. The three-day event will take place at:





a virtual partnering option is offered November 5-7, including access to the event’s recorded content.

Demy-Colton encourages innovative public and private biotech, techbio, digital medicine and AI/ML companies to register to attend or apply to present. Qualified investors and media are welcome to apply for complimentary registration.

Participants will attend intimate fireside chats with today’s KOLs, insightful “Big Think” plenary sessions and interactive panel discussions. They will also have the opportunity to participate in one-to-one partnering and investor meetings and networking receptions.

This year’s program explores topics including next-generation applications of quantum computing and biology, alternative financing, how AI will impact healthcare, the use of psychedelics in mental health treatments, bioethical challenges, and more. Speakers from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, IBM, Rock Health, Ray Therapeutics, Mineralys Therapeutics, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and JP Morgan, among many others, will bring insights into the major trends shaping the future of healthcare.

Highlights include:

Comments from Susan Hockfield, one of the most visionary scientists of this generation and President Emerita of MIT.

A Fireside Chat, “Extending our Health-Span: The Role of Bioelectronic Medicine,” featuring:

Kevin Tracey, President & CEO, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell Health.

Sara Demy, Founder & CEO, Demy-Colton.

Jeremy Abbate, Vice President & Publisher, Scientific American.

A “Big Think” Plenary Session, “Tackling the Hard Questions: Policy, PBMs, The IRA,” featuring:

Nouhad Husseini, SVP, Head of Business Development & Corporate Strategy, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Philippe Lopes-Fernandes, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, Ipsen.

Neal Masia, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO, EntityRisk.

Peter Rubin, Executive Director, No Patient Left Behind.

“BioFuture challenges conventional thinking and prepares attendees to navigate the rapidly transforming healthcare landscape,” said Demy. “Planning for the future is crucial to successfully shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry for patients.”

For information on presentation or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lila Taylor at ltaylor@demy-colton.com. For more information about BioFuture or to register, please visit www.biofuture.com and follow #BioFuture2024 on Twitter for the latest updates and discussions.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit in La Jolla, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com.

