Join Calidi Biotherapeutics’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on April 24

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on April 24, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Calidi’s newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Consultant and Advisor, Guy Travis Clifton, MD, who will share insight into the company’s groundbreaking stem cell-based delivery platforms designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses for enhanced cancer treatment. Dr. Clifton will be joined by Calidi’s CFO Andrew Jackson.

Dr. Clifton, a practicing surgical oncologist and U.S. Army Colonel, brings over 17 years of experience in oncology drug development, early-phase trials, and cancer immunotherapy. His appointment marks a significant addition to Calidi’s leadership team as the company advances into its next phase of clinical development following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of Calidi’s Investigation New Drug application for CLD-201. This investigational, allogeneic stem cell-based immunotherapy is set to advance into clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors in adults, focusing on breast cancer, head & neck cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.

Highlights of the webinar will also include overviews of Calidi’s other lead programs, such as CLD-400 or RTNova, a systemic platform targeting metastatic and lung cancer and CLD-101, designed to treat high-grade gliomas. A live Q&A session with the leadership team will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fAqVv5c4RTaBaQ3s4WEaRA

Questions can be pre-submitted to CLDI@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi’s novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi’s preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies, are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning upcoming key milestones (including the reporting of interim clinical results and the dosing of patients), planned clinical trials, and statements relating to the safety and efficacy of Calidi’s therapeutic candidates in development. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Calidi is not able to raise sufficient capital to support its current and anticipated clinical trials, the risk that early results of clinical trials do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive review of the data, and as more patient data becomes available, the risk that Calidi may not receive FDA approval for some or all of its therapeutic candidates. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Registration Statements filed with the SEC on (i) Form S-4 filed on August 2, 2023 and the corresponding prospectus filed on August 4, 2023, and (ii) on Form S-1 filed on April 15, 2024, and the Company’s periodic report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. These reports may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the SEC from time to time.

