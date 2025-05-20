Join Atossa Therapeutics’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 22

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on May 22, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics.

Attendees will gain insight into Atossa's strategic approach to redefining breast cancer treatment through its lead clinical candidate, (Z)-endoxifen - a next-generation SERM with best-in-class potential. With a focus on metastatic breast cancer, where current therapies often fall short, Atossa is advancing multiple Phase 2 studies that demonstrate strong clinical activity, improved tolerability, and a favorable safety profile. The presentation will highlight recent progress across key development programs, upcoming milestones, and how the Company's differentiated science and capital-efficient model are designed to deliver both clinical impact and long-term shareholder value.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/atos/86715412603

Questions can be pre-submitted to ATOS@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

