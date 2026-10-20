Johnson & Johnson to Showcase the Future of Surgical Intelligence at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

Company to showcase MONARCH™ robotics platform and Polyphonic™ digital ecosystem

New ecosystem collaboration announced at the event will support the future of surgical intelligence

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PressRelease--Johnson & Johnson will showcase digital surgery technologies and its strategic collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), to advance surgical intelligence at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, joining leaders from healthcare, government, technology, research and investment to accelerate transformative health innovation. Aligned with this year’s Summit theme, “To Sense Is to Predict”, the collaboration reflects a shared ambition to translate data and insights into informed clinical decisions, responsible innovation and better patient care.

At the Summit, Johnson & Johnson will highlight innovations across its surgery portfolio and convene discussions on surgical intelligence. Attendees will experience innovations including the MONARCH™ platform and the Polyphonic™ digital ecosystem and explore the potential of global surgical intelligence to support surgeons, inform workflows and advance patient care.

"Healthcare is entering an era where data, AI and connected technologies have the potential to help improve patient outcomes by transforming data into insights that can augment surgeons’ judgment and inform streamlined workflows," said Shan Jegatheeswaran, President, Polyphonic, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. "Abu Dhabi has demonstrated a clear ambition to shape the future of healthcare, and we are honored to participate in this important forum alongside our partners and physicians as we advance the next chapter of surgical innovation."

Key Johnson & Johnson Activities at Future of Health

Mainstage Discussion | Johnson & Johnson leadership will join the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi leadership, for a mainstage discussion exploring how governments, health systems and industry can work together to advance innovation, strengthen healthcare infrastructure and accelerate the future of surgery.

Surgical Intelligence Panel | Peter Schulam, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson will moderate a panel discussion bringing together experts from across healthcare and technology to discuss the opportunities and responsibilities involved in building an open ecosystem for surgical intelligence. The conversation will explore topics including AI, data governance, research collaboration, and innovation at scale.

Release of New Surgical Intelligence Report | Johnson & Johnson will share new insights from The Future of Digital Surgery Report: The Rise of Surgical Intelligence, examining how healthcare leaders, clinicians and innovators view the role of data, AI and connected technologies in shaping the future of surgical care. Read the full report here.

Supporting Surgical Innovation Through Hub71 | The company will also announce an intent to collaborate with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, through its Life Sciences specialist ecosystem. The collaboration aims to support startups and entrepreneurs developing solutions to address complex challenges in surgery by providing access to expertise, mentorship, technology infrastructure, and opportunities across the healthcare industry.

Advancing Surgical Intelligence Across Abu Dhabi Health Systems | Johnson & Johnson MedTech is advancing its collaboration with DOH to standardize operating rooms on Polyphonic™ and build the foundation for surgical intelligence. The collaboration is successfully progressing the infrastructure across Abu Dhabi health systems to support trusted implementation, unlock new data and AI use cases, and contribute to the advancement of AI in surgery. Further enhancing DOH’s ambition to shape a more connected health system, where responsible adoption of technology and the integration of data and clinical expertise can help inform decisions, strengthen care delivery and improve patient outcomes.

The company's participation at Future of Health reflects its long-term commitment to collaborating with governments, healthcare providers, researchers and technology partners to help advance a more connected, data-enabled future for surgery.

About Surgical Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world’s most complex and pervasive health challenges. For over 100 years, we have helped advance surgical care through our innovative portfolio across wound closure, adjunctive hemostats, surgical stapling and instruments, robotics and digital solutions. Together, with clinicians and healthcare experts around the world we are progressing what’s next in surgery to better solve patient needs in metabolic and cardiovascular disease, cancer, and aesthetics and reconstruction. For more, visit here.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector’s global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. Auris Health, Inc. is part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2026.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Diaz-MacInnis

LDiazMac@its.jnj.com