Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will present at the Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Johnson & Johnson’s Investor Relations website at www.investor.jnj.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

Media contact:

media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:

investor-relations@its.jnj.com