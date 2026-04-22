Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19th. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

Media contact:

media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:

investor-relations@its.jnj.com