Johnson & Johnson showcases latest advancements in Alzheimer’s research at AAIC 2025

Early data from robust Autonomy Phase 2b posdinemab trial demonstrate Company's leadership in multimodal biomarkers and early detection

New findings highlight the central role of tau in disease progression, bolstering confidence in the Company's industry-leading anti-tau portfolio

Featured research session to share new findings from GNPC, the world's largest neurodegenerative disease proteomics resource, co-founded with Gates Ventures

TITUSVILLE, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced promising new data from its Alzheimer's disease (AD) research program will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 27–31 in Toronto, Canada. Across 12 abstracts, the Company will share insight into how tau impacts brain function in early AD and reinforce the predictive strength of plasma biomarker pTau217 for tracking cognitive decline in at-risk individuals. The Company will also introduce findings from the Global Neurodegeneration Proteomics Consortium (GNPC), a public-private partnership co-founded by Johnson & Johnson and Gates Ventures, the private office of Bill Gates.

"Our long-standing leadership in Alzheimer's disease research gives us critical perspective on where the field has been and where it needs to go," said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson. "These data reflect how we are reconceptualizing the way we diagnose and treat disorders that are among the most prevalent and debilitating of our time, underscoring our unmatched legacy of advancing neuroscience and improving lives, and bringing us closer to a future where Alzheimer's disease may one day be a thing of the past."

Following the July 15 publication in Nature Medicine and Nature Aging, and the public release of the GNPC dataset, leaders from Johnson & Johnson and Gates Ventures will host a featured research session at AAIC to share new findings from the world's largest neurodegenerative disease proteomics resource.

"Long-standing challenges in assembling large, diverse datasets have made progress in understanding the biology of neurodegenerative diseases extremely slow. At AAIC, we are sharing how the GNPC is enabling discovery at scale," said Niranjan Bose, Ph.D., Managing Director, Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures. "Even at this early stage, researchers are uncovering new insights into some of the most studied risk factors, highlighting the power of the GNPC to drive discovery, reveal new targets, and ultimately accelerate progress for the more than 57 million people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias worldwide."

The following Company-sponsored and Company-partnered abstracts will be presented at AAIC 2025:

Abstract Title Date Time #106362 External validation of joint propagation model-based



tau PET CenTauR units July 27 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #102872 Increasing precision beyond A/T/N: Identification of



molecular subtypes of Alzheimer's disease using CSF



Proteomics July 27 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #105163 Cortical free water correlates with tau phosphorylation



& aggregation, independent of cortical thinning July 27 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #106366 Plasma biomarkers predict long-term longitudinal



cognitive decline in individuals at-risk for Alzheimer's



disease: differences across demographic groups July 28 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #108563 Microglial proteomic signature in human CSF allows



stratification by APOE genotypes and is replicated in



iPSC-based model July 28 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #100821 Assessment of association of tau PET spatial patterns



with cognitive domains in participants with early



Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 2 Auτonomy trial July 28 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #100107 Analysis of reasons for screen failure by participant



race in the Phase 2 Auτonomy study in early



Alzheimer's disease July 28 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #102581 Effect of amyloid, tau and syndromic stages of



Alzheimer's disease (AD) in speech markers: A



potential scalable tool for screening in AD clinical



trials July 28 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #100281 Plasma protein signature as easily accessible



biomarkers to predict future MCI to dementia



conversion July 29 7:30 AM – 4:15 PM



EDT #99623







Integrative multi-omics analysis reveals physiological



and genetic drivers of CSF biomarker variability:



implications in neurodegeneration studies July 30 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM



EDT #99373







Benchmarking the AI-based diagnostic potential of



plasma proteomics for neurodegenerative disease in



17,710 people July 30 4:30 – 4:45 PM EDT #106046



Virtual Only Poster Plasma biomarkers move at different rates across the



Alzheimer's disease continuum N/A N/A

ABOUT ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (AD) & DEMENTIA



Alzheimer's disease (AD), the most common form of dementia worldwide, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive memory loss and a decline in other cognitive abilities severe enough to significantly interfere with daily life.1 Diagnostic criteria for AD are based on established classifications but continue to evolve as research advances. Preclinical AD refers to individuals with detectable AD pathology (amyloid and tau) who are cognitively unimpaired. Early AD includes individuals with mild cognitive impairment due to AD (also known as prodromal AD) and mild Alzheimer's dementia.

As AD advances, patients experience worsening cognitive decline, eventually losing the ability to perform basic tasks, communicate or recognize loved ones, ultimately leading to death.1 There is no cure for AD, and despite several new advancements, significant unmet need remains across the spectrum of this devastating disease.

ABOUT POSDINEMAB



Posdinemab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that is designed to target the mid-domain of AD-specific phosphorylated tau. Posdinemab is designed to bind to pathological phosphorylated tau when it is released from neurons and neutralize it before it can seed/spread to another neuron. The internally-discovered antibody has shown promise in reducing tau seeding—the process by which toxic tau spreads through the brain—in both in vitro and in vivo non-clinical studies.

The Phase 2b "AuTonomy" study investigating posdinemab in participants with early AD is fully enrolled and ongoing (NCT04619420).

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON



At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and where solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at https://innovativemedicine.jnj.com/

Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Janssen Research & Development, LLC is a Johnson & Johnson company.

CAUTIONS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of posdinemab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products, and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global healthcare reforms; and trends toward healthcare cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

