Johnson & Johnson reports Q4 and Full-Year 2025 results

- 2025 Fourth-Quarter reported sales growth of 9.1% to $24.6 Billion with operational growth of 7.1%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.1%*; 2025 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 and adjusted EPS of $2.46, both include $(0.10) due to the acquisition of Halda Therapeutics
- 2025 Full-Year reported sales growth of 6.0% to $94.2 Billion with operational growth of 5.3%* and adjusted operational growth of 4.2%*; 2025 Full-Year earnings per share (EPS) of $11.03 and adjusted EPS of $10.79, both include $(0.10) due to the acquisition of Halda Therapeutics
- Significant innovation including approvals of CAPLYTA for major depressive disorder and RYBREVANT FASPRO plus LAZCLUZE for non-small cell lung cancer, landmark data for TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO as a potential standard of care as early as second line for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, the acquisition of Halda Therapeutics, and submission of OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System
- Company issues guidance for 2026 with estimated reported sales of $100.5 Billion or 6.7% at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS4 of $11.53 or 6.9% at the midpoint
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full-year 2025. “2025 was a catapult year for Johnson & Johnson, fueled by the strongest portfolio and pipeline in our history,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Last year kicked off a new era of accelerated growth, driven by medical innovation that is transforming lives in our six key businesses: Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Surgery, and Vision. In each of these important areas, our leadership is expanding driven by game-changing science and technology.”
Overall financial results
Q4
Full Year
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Reported Sales
$24,564
$22,520
9.1%
$94,193
$88,821
6.0%
Net Earnings
$5,116
$3,431
49.1%
$26,804
$14,066
90.6%
EPS (diluted)
$2.10
$1.41
48.9%
$11.03
$5.79
90.5%
Q4
Full Year
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2025
2024
% Change
2025
2024
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
7.1%
5.3%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.1%
4.2%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$6,009
$4,946
21.5%
$26,215
$24,242
8.1%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.46
$2.04
20.6%
$10.79
$9.98
8.1%
Free Cash Flow5,6
~$19,700
$19,842
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|5
Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.
|6
Full year 2025 is estimated as of January 21, 2026.
|Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2025
2024
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
U.S.
$14,195
$13,204
7.5%
7.5
-
5.7
International
10,369
9,316
11.3
6.6
4.7
6.8
Worldwide
$24,564
$22,520
9.1%
7.1
2.0
6.1
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2025
2024
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
U.S.
$53,752
$50,302
6.9%
6.9
-
4.9
International
40,441
38,519
5.0
3.4
1.6
3.3
Worldwide
$94,193
$88,821
6.0%
5.3
0.7
4.2
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2025
2024
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$15,763
$14,332
10.0%
7.9
2.1
6.2
MedTech
8,801
8,188
7.5
5.8
1.7
5.9
Worldwide
$24,564
$22,520
9.1%
7.1
2.0
6.1
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2025
2024
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$60,401
$56,964
6.0%
5.3
0.7
4.1
MedTech
33,792
31,857
6.1
5.4
0.7
4.3
Worldwide
$94,193
$88,821
6.0%
5.3
0.7
4.2
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
|2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Full-year 2025 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 5.3%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.2% primarily due to CAPLYTA. Growth was driven primarily by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, ERLEADA, and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA in Immunology, and SPRAVATO in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by an approximate (1,040) basis points impact from STELARA in Immunology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 5.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 1.1% primarily due to Shockwave. Growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular and wound closure products in General Surgery.
Full-year 2026 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
January 2026
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.4% – 6.4% / 5.9%
Operational Sales2 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$99.5B – $100.5B / $100.0B
5.7% – 6.7% / 6.2%
Estimated Reported Sales3/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$100.0B – $101.0B / $100.5B
6.2% – 7.2% / 6.7%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$11.28 – $11.48 / $11.38
4.5% – 6.5% / 5.5%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$11.43 – $11.63 / $11.53
5.9% – 7.9% / 6.9%
|1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
|2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
|3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2026 = $1.17 (Illustrative purposes only)
|4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
Notable announcements in the quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Investor News, as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.
Regulatory
Johnson & Johnson Submits OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration1
Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Approval for TRUFILL n‑BCA Liquid Embolic System for the Treatment of Symptomatic Chronic Subdural Hematoma
U.S. FDA Approval of RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) Enables the Simplest, Shortest Administration Time for a First-Line Combination Regimen when Combined with LAZCLUZE (lazertinib)
U.S. FDA approves AKEEGA as the first precision therapy for BRCA2-mutated metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with 54% reduction in disease progression vs standard of care
DARZALEX FASPRO is the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma
FDA approval of CAPLYTA (lumateperone) has the potential to reset treatment expectations, offering hope for remission in adults with major depressive disorder
Data Releases
New clinical data highlights CAPLYTA (lumateperone) as a promising option for achieving remission in adults with major depressive disorder1
TECVAYLI monotherapy demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care as early as first relapse in patients with multiple myeloma predominantly refractory to anti-CD38 therapy and lenalidomide1
RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) longer-term results show promising and durable responses in difficult-to-treat colorectal cancer1
Johnson & Johnson unveils new data showing nipocalimab is the first and only investigational FcRn blocker with potential to reduce systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) activity in a Phase 2 study1
Unprecedented results from the Phase 3 MajesTEC-3 study support TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO as a potential standard of care as early as second line for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Earlier use of CARVYKTI demonstrated lasting treatment-free remissions at 2.5 years in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
Johnson & Johnson's INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system) delivers 74 percent disease-free survival at one year in BCG-unresponsive, high-risk, papillary-only NMIBC
New long-term data reinforces TREMFYA (guselkumab) as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to substantially inhibit structural joint damage in active psoriatic arthritis
Johnson & Johnson announces first head-to-head study comparing IMAAVY with an alternative FcRn blocker in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) at AANEM Annual Meeting
Icotrokinra maintains standout combination of therapeutic benefit and a favorable safety profile in once-daily pill through 28 weeks in ulcerative colitis
TREMFYA (guselkumab), the first and only IL-23 inhibitor with a fully subcutaneous treatment regimen, demonstrates durable remission in Crohn's disease at two years
Published in The Lancet: Nipocalimab significantly decreased Sjögren's disease (SjD) activity and severity through substantial reduction in Sjögren's-related autoantibodies
Icotrokinra long-term results affirm promise of targeted oral peptide with high rates of durable skin clearance and favorable safety profile in difficult-to-treat scalp and genital psoriasis
Subcutaneous amivantamab delivers promising 45 percent overall response rate with median duration of 7.2 months in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer
TECVAYLI plus DARZALEX FASPRO combination regimen significantly improves progression-free survival and overall survival versus standard of care
Other
Johnson & Johnson Reaches Agreement with U.S. Government to Improve Access to Medicines and Lower Costs for Millions of Americans; Delivers on U.S. Manufacturing and Innovation Investments1
Johnson & Johnson completes acquisition of Halda Therapeutics and its novel platform to revolutionize cancer treatment and enable next-generation oral therapies
Johnson & Johnson Announces Intent to Separate Its Orthopaedics Business
|1 Subsequent to the quarter
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, investor.jnj.com, or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2025
2024
Total
Operations
Currency
2025
2024
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine
|U.S.
$
9,689
8,977
7.9
%
7.9
-
$
36,344
33,970
7.0
%
7.0
-
|International
6,074
5,355
13.4
7.9
5.5
24,057
22,994
4.6
2.9
1.7
15,763
14,332
10.0
7.9
2.1
60,401
56,964
6.0
5.3
0.7
|MedTech
|U.S.
4,506
4,227
6.6
6.6
-
17,408
16,332
6.6
6.6
-
|International
4,295
3,961
8.5
4.9
3.6
16,384
15,525
5.5
4.1
1.4
8,801
8,188
7.5
5.8
1.7
33,792
31,857
6.1
5.4
0.7
|U.S.
14,195
13,204
7.5
7.5
-
53,752
50,302
6.9
6.9
-
|International
10,369
9,316
11.3
6.6
4.7
40,441
38,519
5.0
3.4
1.6
|Worldwide
$
24,564
22,520
9.1
%
7.1
2.0
$
94,193
88,821
6.0
%
5.3
0.7
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2025
2024
Total
Operations
Currency
2025
2024
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
14,195
13,204
7.5
%
7.5
-
$
53,752
50,302
6.9
%
6.9
-
|Europe
5,598
4,921
13.8
5.2
8.6
21,535
20,212
6.5
2.4
4.1
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,271
1,135
12.0
11.0
1.0
4,875
4,714
3.4
8.4
(5.0
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,500
3,260
7.4
7.2
0.2
14,031
13,593
3.2
3.1
0.1
|International
10,369
9,316
11.3
6.6
4.7
40,441
38,519
5.0
3.4
1.6
|Worldwide
$
24,564
22,520
9.1
%
7.1
2.0
$
94,193
88,821
6.0
%
5.3
0.7
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|FOURTH QUARTER
2025
2024
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
|Sales to customers
$
24,564
100.0
$
22,520
100.0
9.1
|Cost of products sold
7,968
32.4
7,128
31.6
11.8
|Gross Profit
16,596
67.6
15,392
68.4
7.8
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
6,753
27.5
6,453
28.6
4.6
|Research and development expense
4,252
17.3
5,298
23.5
(19.7
)
|In-process research and development impairments
81
0.3
17
0.1
|Interest (income) expense, net
(23
)
(0.1
)
(144
)
(0.6
)
|Other (income) expense, net
483
2.0
(161
)
(0.7
)
|Restructuring
84
0.4
42
0.2
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
4,966
20.2
3,887
17.3
27.8
|(Benefit from)/Provision for taxes on income
(150
)
(0.6
)
456
2.1
(132.9
)
|Net earnings
$
5,116
20.8
$
3,431
15.2
49.1
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.10
$
1.41
48.9
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,439.0
2,427.1
|Effective tax rate
(3.0
)
%
11.7
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
7,046
28.7
$
5,421
24.1
30.0
|Net earnings
$
6,009
24.5
$
4,946
22.0
21.5
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.46
$
2.04
20.6
|Effective tax rate
14.7
%
8.8
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|TWELVE MONTHS
2025
2024
Percent
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
|Sales to customers
$
94,193
100.0
$
88,821
100.0
6.0
|Cost of products sold
30,256
32.1
27,471
30.9
10.1
|Gross Profit
63,937
67.9
61,350
69.1
4.2
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
23,676
25.1
22,869
25.7
3.5
|Research and development expense
14,665
15.6
17,232
19.4
(14.9
)
|In-process research and development impairments
81
0.1
211
0.2
|Interest (income) expense, net
(85
)
(0.1
)
(577
)
(0.6
)
|Other (income) expense, net
(7,209
)
(7.6
)
4,694
5.3
|Restructuring
228
0.2
234
0.3
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
32,581
34.6
16,687
18.8
95.2
|Provision for taxes on income
5,777
6.1
2,621
3.0
120.4
|Net earnings
$
26,804
28.5
$
14,066
15.8
90.6
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
11.03
$
5.79
90.5
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,429.4
2,429.4
|Effective tax rate
17.7
%
15.7
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
31,681
33.6
$
28,979
32.6
9.3
|Net earnings
$
26,215
27.8
$
24,242
27.3
8.1
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
10.79
$
9.98
8.1
|Effective tax rate
17.3
%
16.3
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Fourth Quarter
|Twelve Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$5,116
$3,431
$26,804
$14,066
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
854
(16)
(6,040)
5,450
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,186
1,171
4,621
4,526
|Restructuring related 1
210
62
512
269
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(190)
298
285
1,226
|IPR&D impairments
81
17
81
211
|(Gains)/losses on securities
(100)
(68)
(427)
306
|Orthopaedics Separation related
48
-
48
-
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
-
23
-
100
|Medical Device Regulation
-
47
-
204
|Other
(9)
-
20
-
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 2
(445)
(80)
381
(2,135)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(742)
61
(70)
19
|Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$6,009
$4,946
$26,215
$24,242
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,439.0
2,427.1
2,429.4
2,429.4
|Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.46
$2.04
$10.79
$9.98
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.35
$10.58
|Notes:
1
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits were primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $102 million in fiscal 2024 included the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. This program was completed in Q4 2024.
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $162 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 ($307 million Q4 2025 YTD) and $60 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 ($167 million Q4 2024 YTD) primarily includes costs related to market and product exits. This program was substantially completed in Q4 2025.
|In fiscal 2025, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. The restructuring expense of $48 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 ($205 million Q4 2025 YTD) primarily includes costs related to asset impairments and market and product exits. This program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2026.
2
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
