Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2024 Results

2024 Third-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.2% to $22.5 Billion with operational growth of 6.3%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.4%*

2024 Third-Quarter Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 decreasing by 34.3% due to a one-time special charge and acquired IPR&D. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 decreasing by 9.0%* with acquired IPR&D impacting results approximately 1,900 basis points

Significant pipeline progress including approvals of TREMFYA in ulcerative colitis, RYBREVANT + LAZCLUZE in non-small cell lung cancer, and submission of an investigational device exemption for our general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA

Company increases Full-Year 2024 operational sales 5 guidance

Company updates Full-Year 2024 adjusted operational EPS guidance to reflect improved performance and the acquisition of V-Wave; costs associated with the acquisition of V-Wave more than offset the improvement

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2024. “Johnson & Johnson’s strong results in the third quarter reflect the unique breadth of our business and commitment to delivering the next wave of healthcare innovation,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we advanced our pipeline with regulatory approvals for TREMFYA and RYBREVANT, submitted an IDE for our general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA, and launched VELYS Spine and Shockwave E8 IVL Catheter, further strengthening our confidence in our near-and long-term growth targets.”





Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.

Overall financial results

Q3 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Reported Sales $22,471 $21,351 5.2% Net Earnings/(Loss) $2,694 $4,309 -37.5% EPS (diluted) $1.11 $1.69 -34.3% Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.3% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 5.4% Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3 5.6% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $5,876 $6,777 -13.3% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.42 $2.66 -9.0% Free Cash Flow (YTD)6,7 ~$14,000 $11,974

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 7 Q3 YTD 2024 is estimated as of October 15, 2024. Q3 YTD 2023 includes approximately 8 months contribution from the Consumer Health segment. Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $12,909 $11,996 7.6% 7.6 - 6.5 International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 -2.4 4.0 Worldwide $22,471 $21,351 5.2% 6.3 -1.1 5.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $ 14,580 $ 13,893 4.9% 6.3 (1.4) 6.4 MedTech 7,891 7,458 5.8% 6.4 (0.6) 3.7 Worldwide $ 22,471 $ 21,351 5.2% 6.3 (1.1) 5.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Third Quarter 2024 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 6.3%. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (ustekinumab) and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) in Immunology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.7%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision and wound closure products in General Surgery. Growth was partially offset by endocutter products in Advanced Surgery.

Full-year 2024 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact from the recent acquisition of V-Wave.

Non-GAAP* 2024 July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $10.05 Improved performance outlook $0.10 October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A $10.15 M&A impact (V-Wave) ($0.24) October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $9.91

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2024 July 2024 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.7% – 6.2% / 6.0% 5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point $89.4B – $89.8B / $89.6B $89.2B – $89.6B / $89.4B Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 6.3% – 6.8% / 6.6% 6.1% – 6.6% / 6.4% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point $88.4B – $88.8B / $88.6B $88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.1% – 5.6% / 5.4% 4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point $9.86 – $9.96 / $9.91 $10.00 – $10.10 / $10.05 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point (0.6)% – 0.4% / (0.1)% 0.8% – 1.8% / 1.3% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point $9.88 – $9.98 / $9.93 $9.97 – $10.07 / $10.02 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point (0.4)% – 0.6% / 0.1% 0.5% – 1.5% / 1.0%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2024 = $1.09 and July 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

Webcast information:

A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of Kenvue Inc. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine (1) U.S. $ 8,871 8,249 7.5 % 7.5 - $ 24,993 23,090 8.2 % 8.2 - International 5,709 5,644 1.2 4.4 (3.2 ) 17,639 17,947 (1.7 ) 2.1 (3.8 ) 14,580 13,893 4.9 6.3 (1.4 ) 42,632 41,037 3.9 5.5 (1.6 ) Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) U.S. 8,871 8,249 7.5 7.5 - 24,993 23,090 8.2 8.2 - International 5,708 5,603 1.9 5.2 (3.3 ) 17,441 16,874 3.4 7.4 (4.0 ) 14,579 13,852 5.2 6.6 (1.4 ) 42,434 39,964 6.2 7.9 (1.7 ) MedTech U.S. 4,038 3,747 7.8 7.8 - 12,105 11,345 6.7 6.7 - International 3,853 3,711 3.9 5.0 (1.1 ) 11,564 11,382 1.6 4.7 (3.1 ) 7,891 7,458 5.8 6.4 (0.6 ) 23,669 22,727 4.1 5.7 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,909 11,996 7.6 7.6 - 37,098 34,435 7.7 7.7 - International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 (2.4 ) 29,203 29,329 (0.4 ) 3.1 (3.5 ) Worldwide 22,471 21,351 5.2 6.3 (1.1 ) 66,301 63,764 4.0 5.6 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,909 11,996 7.6 7.6 - 37,098 34,435 7.7 7.7 - International 9,561 9,314 2.7 5.1 (2.4 ) 29,005 28,256 2.7 6.3 (3.6 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 22,470 21,310 5.4 % 6.5 (1.1 ) $ 66,103 62,691 5.4 % 7.1 (1.7 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,909 11,996 7.6 % 7.6 - $ 37,098 34,435 7.7 % 7.7 - Europe 4,914 4,727 4.0 3.0 1.0 15,291 15,448 (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (0.3 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,173 1,171 0.3 20.3 (20.0 ) 3,579 3,383 5.8 21.4 (15.6 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,475 3,457 0.5 1.5 (1.0 ) 10,333 10,498 (1.6 ) 2.8 (4.4 ) International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 (2.4 ) 29,203 29,329 (0.4 ) 3.1 (3.5 ) Worldwide $ 22,471 21,351 5.2 % 6.3 (1.1 ) $ 66,301 63,764 4.0 % 5.6 (1.6 ) Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine) U.S.* $ 12,909 11,996 7.6 % 7.6 - $ 37,098 34,435 7.7 % 7.7 - Europe(1) 4,913 4,686 4.8 3.8 1.0 15,093 14,375 5.0 5.3 (0.3 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.* 1,173 1,171 0.3 20.3 (20.0 ) 3,579 3,383 5.8 21.4 (15.6 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa* 3,475 3,457 0.5 1.5 (1.0 ) 10,333 10,498 (1.6 ) 2.8 (4.4 ) International 9,561 9,314 2.7 5.1 (2.4 ) 29,005 28,256 2.7 6.3 (3.6 ) Worldwide $ 22,470 21,310 5.4 % 6.5 (1.1 ) $ 66,103 62,691 5.4 % 7.1 (1.7 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,471 100.0 $ 21,351 100.0 5.2 Cost of products sold 6,963 31.0 6,606 30.9 5.4 Gross Profit 15,508 69.0 14,745 69.1 5.2 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,478 24.3 5,400 25.3 1.4 Research and development expense 4,952 22.0 3,447 16.2 43.7 In-process research and development impairments - - 206 1.0 Interest (income) expense, net (99 ) (0.4 ) (182 ) (0.8 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,798 8.0 499 2.3 Restructuring 41 0.2 158 0.7 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 3,338 14.9 5,217 24.4 (36.0 ) Provision for taxes on income 644 2.9 908 4.2 (29.1 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,694 12.0 $ 4,309 20.2 (37.5 ) Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 21,719 Net earnings $ 2,694 $ 26,028 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.11 $ 1.69 (34.3 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 8.52 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,427.9 2,549.7 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 19.3 % 17.4 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 7,277 32.4 $ 8,033 37.6 (9.4 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 5,876 26.1 $ 6,777 31.7 (13.3 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 2.42 $ 2.66 (9.0 ) Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 19.3 % 15.6 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 66,301 100.0 $ 63,764 100.0 4.0 Cost of products sold 20,343 30.7 19,755 31.0 3.0 Gross Profit 45,958 69.3 44,009 69.0 4.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 16,416 24.8 15,702 24.6 4.5 Research and development expense 11,934 18.0 10,605 16.6 12.5 In-process research and development impairments 194 0.3 255 0.4 Interest (income) expense, net (433 ) (0.7 ) (277 ) (0.4 ) Other (income) expense, net 4,855 7.3 7,055 11.1 Restructuring 192 0.3 433 0.6 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 12,800 19.3 10,236 16.1 25.0 Provision for taxes on income 2,165 3.3 1,042 1.7 107.8 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 10,635 16.0 $ 9,194 14.4 15.7 Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 21,910 Net earnings $ 10,635 $ 31,104 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 4.38 $ 3.53 24.1 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 8.42 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,429.5 2,603.4 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 16.9 % 10.2 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 23,558 35.5 $ 23,574 37.0 (0.1 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 19,296 29.1 $ 19,847 31.1 (2.8 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 7.94 $ 7.62 4.2 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 18.1 % 15.8 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

