John Theurer Cancer Center Presents Innovative Cancer Research at Major Annual Cancer Meeting, Offering New Hope for Patients

Presentations and publications address novel therapeutics, molecular biology studies, and global trends for blood cancers and solid tumors

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC)—part of the National Cancer Institute-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University—and Hackensack University Medical Center are reporting research findings from 32 studies at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The meeting is the premier event for cancer professionals and takes place in Chicago from May 30 to June 3.

"The future of cancer treatment begins with the pioneering exploration being carried out today," notes Andre Goy, MD, chair, vice president, physician-in-chief of oncology, at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center. "We are fortunate to be in a time where many cancers will respond to standard treatments. But for those cancers that don't, it's critical that patients have access to a world-class research program that will yield innovative therapies. At John Theurer Cancer Center, our globally recognized investigators continue to drive the latest oncology advances in cellular therapy, immunotherapy and other areas, enabling improved outcomes for patients across the Hackensack Meridian Health network and beyond."

Several studies address novel drug combinations for multiple myeloma, as well as racial disparities in treatment outcomes and the expression of key biomarkers. Investigators are also presenting data on emerging immunotherapies for leukemia and lymphoma, molecular markers predicting disease relapse, and innovative treatment regimens such as all-oral therapies for acute myeloid leukemia.

Solid tumor studies focus on disparities in gastric cancer, machine learning applications for breast cancer metastasis, and promising antibody-drug conjugates for lung cancer. Investigations related to melanoma and skin cancer examine circulating tumor DNA as a marker for disease progression, comparative survival analyses based on biomarkers, and the identification of targetable mutations across different skin cancer types. These findings underscore the breadth of ongoing efforts at John Theurer Cancer Center—New Jersey's largest cancer center—to refine therapeutic strategies, enhance precision oncology, and improve patient outcomes.

