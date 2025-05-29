John Theurer Cancer Center Presents Innovative Cancer Research at Major Annual Cancer Meeting, Offering New Hope for Patients

Presentations and publications address novel therapeutics, molecular biology studies, and global trends for blood cancers and solid tumors
HACKENSACK, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC)—part of the National Cancer Institute-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University—and Hackensack University Medical Center are reporting research findings from 32 studies at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The meeting is the premier event for cancer professionals and takes place in Chicago from May 30 to June 3.
"The future of cancer treatment begins with the pioneering exploration being carried out today," notes Andre Goy, MD, chair, vice president, physician-in-chief of oncology, at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center. "We are fortunate to be in a time where many cancers will respond to standard treatments. But for those cancers that don't, it's critical that patients have access to a world-class research program that will yield innovative therapies. At John Theurer Cancer Center, our globally recognized investigators continue to drive the latest oncology advances in cellular therapy, immunotherapy and other areas, enabling improved outcomes for patients across the Hackensack Meridian Health network and beyond."
Several studies address novel drug combinations for multiple myeloma, as well as racial disparities in treatment outcomes and the expression of key biomarkers. Investigators are also presenting data on emerging immunotherapies for leukemia and lymphoma, molecular markers predicting disease relapse, and innovative treatment regimens such as all-oral therapies for acute myeloid leukemia.
Solid tumor studies focus on disparities in gastric cancer, machine learning applications for breast cancer metastasis, and promising antibody-drug conjugates for lung cancer. Investigations related to melanoma and skin cancer examine circulating tumor DNA as a marker for disease progression, comparative survival analyses based on biomarkers, and the identification of targetable mutations across different skin cancer types. These findings underscore the breadth of ongoing efforts at John Theurer Cancer Center—New Jersey's largest cancer center—to refine therapeutic strategies, enhance precision oncology, and improve patient outcomes.
Multiple Myeloma Research
- Carfilzomib, iberdomide, and dexamethasone in patients with transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: Updated results from phase 1/2 study
- Updated results from phase 2b study of selinexor in combination with carfilzomib, daratumumab, or pomalidomide in patients with multiple myeloma relapsing on current therapy
- Real-world outcomes of patients with multiple myeloma treated with T-cell engagers compared to those treated on clinical trials
- Impact of racial disparities on efficacy and safety outcomes for patients with relapsing/refractory multiple myeloma receiving T-cell engagers
- Heterogeneity in the expression of GPRC5D between patients with multiple myeloma
- Evaluation of immune checkpoint inhibitors and concurrent radiation therapy for the treatment of extramedullary multiple myeloma
- Global burden of multiple myeloma: Analysis from 1980 to 2021
- Efficacy and safety of less frequent dosing with elranatamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: A US subgroup analysis from MagnetisMM-3
Leukemia and Lymphoma
- Peripheral blood cell-free DNA testing as a predictor for relapse post-allogeneic stem cell transplant for acute myeloid leukemia
- An all-oral regimen of decitabine-cedazuridine plus venetoclax in patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy: Results from a phase 2 cohort of 101 pts
- Employing novel pan-cancer targets for immunotherapy in leukemias and solid tumors
- MRD negativity after end of induction in the phase 3 PhALLCON trial: A post hoc analysis
- Results from the completed dose-finding part of phase 2 study of the innate cell engager acimtamig (AFM13) in combination with AlloNK (AB-101) in relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (LuminICE-203)
- Novel analysis of 3-y results from the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 study: Outcomes in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma and complete response at 2 years with epcoritamab monotherapy
- TITANium: An open-label, global multicenter phase 1/2 study of AZD5492, a first-in-class subcutaneous CD8-guided tri-specific T-cell engager, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies
Solid Tumor Research
- Limited changes in the central nervous system immune microenvironment in patients with breast cancer metastasis and capturing these changes using machine learning
- Relationship between FOLR1 expression and pan-cancer subgroup of tumors with specific transcriptomic profile
- Disparities and trends in gastric cancer: Incidence, mortality, and stage-specific trends
- Prevalence of the HPV, EBV, and TTV viral RNA in the plasma of patients with solid and hematologic neoplasms and the detection of a specific immune signature
- Global trends in soft tissue and extraosseous sarcomas (1980–2021): Regional and economic disparities
- ZL-1310, a DLL3 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer: Phase 1 trial update
- Ongoing phase 1/2 trial of the hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor NDI-101150 as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab: Clinical safety and efficacy update in clear cell renal cell carcinoma
- Ipilimumab and nivolumab in patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma treated on the phase 3 PDIGREE (Alliance A031704) trial: Results from Step 1 analysis
- Initial safety and efficacy results from a first-in-human, phase 1/2 study of SAR445877, an anti-PD-1/IL-15 fusion protein, for patients with advanced solid tumors
- An open-label, phase I trial of the SIRPα monoclonal antibody, BI 770371, alone and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor ezabenlimab in patients with advanced solid tumors
- A phase 1 dose escalation and dose expansion study for LNCB74, a B7-H4 targeted antibody drug conjugate, as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors
- A phase 1, open-label, multi-center study of the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of IPH4502 as a single agent in advanced solid tumors
- A phase 2 safety and efficacy study of PRT3789 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors and a SMARCA4 mutation
- Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of CAN-2409+prodrug in combination with standard of care external beam radiation (EBRT) for newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer
Melanoma and Other Skin Cancers
- Comparison of ctDNA and hematologic ratios as markers of disease progression in early versus late-stage melanoma: A single-center retrospective study
- Survival analysis based on markers of progression in melanoma: A single-center comparison of survival in patients with high vs low biomarkers
- Targetable mutations in cutaneous skin cancers: A comparative study across melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma
