Jade Biosciences Announces First Cohort Dosed in Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Clinical Trial of JADE101, a Novel and Potentially Best-in-Class Anti-APRIL Monoclonal Antibody Being Evaluated for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

Selective APRIL inhibition has shown disease-modifying potential in IgAN patient clinical trials

JADE101 has shown ultra-high binding affinity and a differentiated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile preclinically, supporting the potential for patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing every eight weeks or longer



Interim, biomarker-rich Phase 1 healthy volunteer data are expected in the first half of 2026, and are anticipated to define dose and dosing interval selection based on biomarker responses associated with optimal clinical activity in IgAN patients



SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“the Company” or “Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first cohort of participants in a Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of JADE101. JADE101 is the Company’s investigational monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit the activity of A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The Company expects interim Phase 1 clinical data in the first half of 2026.

“We believe the anti-APRIL class is poised to be the foundational treatment for patients with IgAN, an autoimmune kidney disease that leads to end-stage kidney disease over the lifetime of most patients,” said Andrew King, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Jade Biosciences. “JADE101 has a differentiated preclinical profile, demonstrating femtomolar binding affinity to APRIL and deep and prolonged IgA reductions in non-human primates. These properties could lead to potentially capturing the full efficacy of the anti-APRIL mechanism and offering the most convenient dosing schedule in the class—an important consideration for a lifelong disease that typically affects otherwise healthy young adults. Our interim healthy volunteer data are expected to be highly informative, providing readouts on APRIL and IgA biomarkers, and are anticipated to define dose and dosing interval selection for later-stage IgAN patient studies.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating single ascending subcutaneous doses of JADE101 in healthy adult volunteers. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of JADE101. More information on the JADE101 Phase 1 trial is available on ClinicalTrials.gov.

JADE101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively blocks APRIL with ultra-high binding affinity and is engineered for half-life extension. Preclinical studies demonstrated potent, sustained IgA suppression after a single dose in non-human primates, with a serum half-life of approximately 27 days. JADE101 was designed to avoid formation of high molecular weight immune complexes, with the goal of supporting predictable pharmacokinetics and reduced immunogenicity risk. Its differentiated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile supports the potential for infrequent and convenient subcutaneous dosing, an important consideration for a condition often diagnosed in young adulthood and potentially requiring life-long treatment.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade’s lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade’s pipeline also includes a second development candidate, JADE201, and an undisclosed antibody discovery program, JADE-003, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

