Jaan Health Secures $25M to Transform Care for Millions of Chronically Ill Patients

The Company built the first proprietary AI Care Copilot for its market-leading platform Phamily© to solve for the clinical and financial needs of all healthcare stakeholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaan Health, the company behind the AI-powered proactive care platform Phamily©, announced it has secured more than $25 million in funding to accelerate the transformation of between visit care for millions of patients struggling with chronic conditions. The financing was capped by $15 million in non-dilutive growth capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), a diversified private investment firm with more than $4.5 billion in assets under management that is focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses.

"Managing the ongoing needs of patients with chronic diseases is by far and away the number one challenge in healthcare and cannot be solved with an occasional doctor's visit," said Nabeel Kaukab, Founder and CEO of Jaan Health. "Over the past decade, we have established a novel virtual care platform and proprietary artificial intelligence, Phamily, that improves both patient outcomes and provider profitability for over 150 healthcare organizations, while significantly reducing the total cost of care for payors. Our new funding will enable us to extend the benefits of Phamily to millions more patients across the United States."

Phamily is Jaan Health's patient engagement software and AI that enables healthcare organizations of any size to deliver high-quality, proactive care management at population scale. With a multi-year track record of clinical and operational success, Phamily has served the needs of hundreds of thousands of patients, representing over 250 different chronic condition diagnoses, and changed the way physicians think about delivering high impact, between-visit care during an era of healthcare labor shortages and rising costs. This funding will enable the Company to build upon Phamily's existing market leadership in virtual care, expand into new market segments and further penetrate health systems and integrated networks, while making key hires to support the company's rapid growth.

"Jaan Health is seeing tremendous clinical demand for the Phamily platform, and sought the optimal financial partner to help them scale the next phase of their growth," explained Barry Osherow, Partner, Level Structured Capital. "We were impressed that they had built a strong, successful, eight-figure business without needing institutional capital. In a market crowded with health tech companies making claims or predictions around AI, Jaan Health stands out for their proprietary data sets, operational strength, capital efficiency, and transformational vision for patient care at scale."

"Phamily makes great care management accessible to thousands of our patients who need it," says Bappa Mukherji, CEO of rural hospital management company Java Medical Group. "Like many health systems, our hospitals are under crushing pressure from decreased reimbursement and healthcare labor economics. Phamily not only lets us provide better care but enables us to do so with massive labor efficiency and fair compensation. We see Phamily as a key component of our patient care strategy, and we congratulate the Jaan Health team on securing the funding that will cement their long-term success."

Jaan Health was advised by Sunil Abraham, Managing Director at KeyBanc Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY).

About Jaan Health and Phamily

Jaan Health is a leading AI-based care management company serving healthcare providers across the United States. For nearly a decade, the company has leveraged its easy-to-use, proprietary technology to enable health systems, medical groups, and ACOs to utilize small teams and existing resources to deliver high quality, high-ROI proactive care to hundreds of thousands of previously underserved patients.

Phamily, the company's core technology platform, has transformed chronic disease management with clinically tested AI and easy-to-use software that enables physicians and care teams to offer their patients high touch, individualized care that has traditionally been rationed due to labor constraints and the cost of care. Phamily helps ensure healthcare providers are compensated fairly for providing high-quality care between office visits, while improving the lives of patients with chronic diseases and reducing the overall burden on taxpayers and the health system.

Learn more at phamily.com.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a lower middle market private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-enabled businesses. Level provides long-term capital across various transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised over $4.5 billion in committed capital for their closed funds and co-investments, and has made over 125 investments since its inception. For more information, visit https://www.levelequity.com.

