IVIRMA Drives Global Dialogue on Reproductive Medicine at the 11th International Congress Held in Barcelona

The 11th IVIRMA International Congress will bring together 1,400 specialists from 58 countries in Barcelona to discuss the latest scientific advances in fertility, embryology, reproductive genetics, and artificial intelligence applied to reproductive medicine.

IVIRMA strengthens its international leadership in assisted reproduction with a congress that reinforces its role as a reference in complex treatments, clinical research, and the attraction of international patients.

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From April 24 to 26, Barcelona will host the 11th edition of the IVIRMA International Congress, the third most relevant congress in the world in terms of size and scientific dissemination in the field of assisted human reproduction.

The event, organized by IVIRMA Global, will bring together international experts in fertility, embryology, reproductive genetics, and artificial intelligence applied to human reproduction.

The congress is held in a context where Spain has established itself as one of the European countries with the highest volume of assisted reproduction treatments and with notable participation in clinical research and the development of new techniques. According to industry data, approximately 11% of births in the country are related to some type of reproductive treatment.

Professor Antonio Pellicer, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of IVIRMA Global and one of the world’s leading experts in reproductive medicine, explains that “reproductive medicine is advancing very rapidly, but it must do so with scientific rigor and with constant reflection on the bioethical aspects it entails.” According to Pellicer, congresses like this one “make it possible to share scientific evidence and lay the groundwork for more precise and safer medical practice.”

MULTIDISCIPLINARY APPROACH

Over three days, professionals from multiple disciplines will address the latest scientific advances as well as the ethical, clinical, and technological challenges in the sector. Key topics include the use of artificial intelligence in the selection of gametes and embryos, metabolic factors that influence embryonic development, and new lines of research focused on the treatment of severe male infertility through stem cells.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA Global, notes that “in the coming days, Barcelona will become a meeting point for the main leaders in the field, reflecting the role that Spain has taken on in the development and application of high-complexity reproductive treatments.” In his view, “international collaboration is key to addressing the future challenges in this field.”

Spain has become one of the top destinations for international patients seeking fertility treatment. Among the factors that explain this trend are the current legal framework, the clinical infrastructure, and the accumulated experience of professionals in the sector.

A FLAGSHIP CONGRESS

Notable participants include Dr. Alan Stewart Penzias, a reproductive endocrinology specialist; Dr. James M. Hotaling, a urologist focused on male infertility and stem cell research; and Dr. Denny Sakkas, an embryologist with extensive experience in clinical IVF and reproductive research, author of more than 200 publications in the field of fertilization.

