ITM, TUM, and TUM University Hospital Sign New Framework Agreement to Advance Innovative Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Treatments

Neufahrn / Garching / Munich, Germany, October 24, 2024 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the TUM University Hospital (Klinikum rechts der Isar der Technischen Universität or MRI), today announced a new framework agreement for the research and development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals and radionuclides for the treatment of cancer. This collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership and previously established cooperation agreement between ITM and TUM. The new agreement aims to further accelerate nuclear medicine initiatives by integrating ITM’s expertise in medical radioisotope production and radiopharmaceutical development with TUM’s cutting-edge research capabilities in nuclear physics (FRM II research reactor) and medical applications, alongside MRI’s renowned clinical expertise in diagnostics and patient care. The framework agreement also outlines how ITM and TUM will share and transfer the rights to any results or inventions that come from their future collaboration. Additional details of the framework agreement have not been disclosed.

“TUM is a global leader in uniting top-tier academic research, scientific innovation and entrepreneurship. This agreement stems from two decades of collaboration with the TUM and will grant us valuable access to its world-class institutes and clinics, which are driving cutting-edge research in nuclear medicine,” said Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “As we expand our pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, we look forward to working on future projects with the TUM to advance novel treatment options for patients living with cancer.”

“Our goal is to accelerate the development of effective cancer therapies. Therefore, we value the opportunity to combine TUM’s research excellence in the natural sciences and medicine and the production of radioisotopes such as Lutetium-177 at the FRM II research reactor with ITM’s leadership in medical radioisotope manufacturing and radiopharmaceutical drug development and cutting-edge medicine at our TUM University Hospital. As partners, we aim to conduct innovative research for targeted cancer treatment and thus significantly improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients,” said Prof. Thomas F. Hofmann, President of the TUM.

Prof. Dr. med. Stephanie Combs, Dean of the TUM School of Medicine and Health and Board Member of the TUM University Hospital said: “Nuclear medicine is particularly important in the interdisciplinary fight against cancer. It plays a critical role in diagnosis, and provides innovative treatment options that open up new opportunities for patients and we are committed to contributing to new discoveries in this field. The unique collaboration between TUM and ITM offers the potential to combine ITM’s leading position in the field of radioisotope production and drug development with the research expertise of our university hospital. I am very much looking forward to being able to provide our patients with the latest scientific discoveries.”

Since its founding in 2004, ITM and the TUM have forged a strong partnership that has contributed to the development of ITM’s highly pure, non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a.177Lu) and helped pave the way for ITM to establish its NOVA facility. ITM and its IAZ manufacturing facility are headquartered on the TUM’s Garching campus. This enduring collaboration also brings additional valuable projects, ranging from medical radionuclide production to clinical studies, to fruition.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

