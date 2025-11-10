ITM to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2025

Garching / Munich, Germany, November 10, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced its participation in upcoming industry investor conferences and events. ITM's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Cavey, will participate in virtual fireside chats at the William Blair Virtual Radiopharma Conference and in a separate session hosted by Brookline Capital Markets. In addition, Dr. Cavey, together with ITM’s Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Klaus Maleck, will attend the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025.



Conference Details:



November 13, 2025: William Blair Virtual Radiopharma Conference:

Dr. Cavey will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:00 am ET / 5:00 pm CET.

November 17 - 19, 2025: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025:

Dr. Cavey and Dr. Maleck will be available to meet with conference participants in one-on-one meetings.

December 16, 2025: Brookline Capital Markets Fireside Chat (Virtual):

Dr. Cavey will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET.

For further information, please contact:

ITM Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians, and our partners through excellence in development, production, and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



