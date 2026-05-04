Iterion Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 1/2 Tegavivint Data in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

Two additional investigator-sponsored trial posters featuring tegavivint clinical studies in EGFR-mutated NSCLC and pediatric osteosarcoma will also be presented

HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterion Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for Wnt/β-catenin-driven cancers, today announced that tegavivint, a first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of TBL1, will be featured in three presentations at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29–June 2 in Chicago.

Headlining Iterion's presence is a rapid oral abstract session presenting Phase 1/2 dose-finding data in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which is the third-leading cause of cancer death globally and an area where treatment options remain limited.

"Advanced HCC is a devastating cancer with limited treatment options, and for the approximately half of patients whose tumors harbor activating mutations in the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, there are currently no approved targeted therapies directed at this biology," said Rahul Aras, Ph.D., President and CEO of Iterion Therapeutics. "Tegavivint was specifically designed to address this urgent unmet need. By disrupting the TBL1–β-catenin transcriptional complex, it offers a highly differentiated mechanism that promotes nuclear β-catenin degradation and inhibits β-catenin driven oncogenic transcription. Selection of our dose-finding data for a rapid oral abstract session, alongside investigator-sponsored studies in NSCLC and pediatric osteosarcoma, reflects growing scientific interest in TBL1 as a druggable target across Wnt-driven cancers."

The ASCO presentations follow a series of recent milestones for Iterion, including dosing the first patients in clinical trials in metastatic colorectal cancer and relapsed/refractory pediatric osteosarcoma, as well as the presentation of new preclinical data earlier this year at AACR supporting TBL1 as a druggable therapeutic target.

ASCO 2026 Presentation Details

Oral Presentation - Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Abstract # 4015 Title Tegavivint, a downstream Wnt/β-catenin inhibitor: Dose-finding results from a phase 1/2 trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC) Session Rapid Oral Abstract Session - Gastrointestinal Cancer (Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary) Date/Time June 1, 2026 | 1:15-2:45 PM CDT

Poster Presentation - Metastatic EGFR-Mutated NSCLC

Title A phase Ib study of osimertinib and tegavivint as first-line therapy in patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Session Poster Session - Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Metastatic Poster Board 438 Date/Time May 31, 2026 | 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Poster Presentation - Relapsed or Refractory Osteosarcoma

Title A phase 1b study of tegavivint, a TBL1 inhibitor, with gemcitabine in patients with relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma (TIGER) Session Poster Session - Sarcoma Poster Board 376a Date/Time June 1, 2026 | 1:30-4:30 PM CDT

About Tegavivint



Tegavivint is a first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of TBL1, a critical transcriptional regulator required for nuclear β-catenin stability and oncogenic gene expression. By disrupting the TBL1–β-catenin transcriptional complex, tegavivint promotes degradation of nuclear β-catenin, inhibits oncogenic transcriptional programs driven by Wnt signaling, and has demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and clinical studies. Tegavivint is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced HCC and in investigator-sponsored studies in metastatic CRC, EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, and relapsed or refractory pediatric osteosarcoma.

About Iterion Therapeutics



Iterion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapies that target cancers driven by aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling. The Company's lead asset, tegavivint, is a small-molecule inhibitor of TBL1, a critical transcriptional regulator required for nuclear β-catenin stability and oncogenic gene expression. Iterion is advancing a focused clinical strategy anchored by its lead program in hepatocellular carcinoma, with additional clinical development opportunities in Wnt-driven cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, and rare pediatric oncology indications. The Company has received $26 million in Product Development Awards from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit www.iteriontherapeutics.com.

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SOURCE Iterion Therapeutics