Iterative Health Appoints Bill Kayser as President and Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company advancing GI clinical research, today announced that Bill Kayser has joined the company as President and Chief Financial Officer. Bill brings over two decades of experience in healthcare finance, strategy, and leadership, most recently serving as CFO of GI Alliance, the nation’s largest independent gastroenterology practice entity, acquired by Cardinal in 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill as President and CFO of Iterative Health," said Jonathan Ng, Founder and CEO of Iterative Health. “We are looking forward to benefiting from his keen knowledge of supporting physicians and advising the financial leadership of physician groups. Bill’s expertise will help further the company’s momentum in its quest to reshape clinical trial performance and accelerate new therapies to patients.”

“I’m honored to join Iterative Health at such a critical junction in clinical research,” said Kayser. “I look forward to advancing the financial strategy that helps drive the success and growth of our partner sites by empowering them with tech-enabled tools and services to accelerate the path to market for gastrointestinal and hepatology therapies.”

Before GI Alliance, Kayser was CFO of Prospero Health (acquired by Optum) and Vice President of Corporate Strategy and M&A at McKesson. Earlier in his career, he held investment banking positions at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs. Bill began his professional journey as a U.S. Navy lieutenant, serving as an instructor pilot and mission commander for the P-3C Orion.

Kayser holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, a master’s degree in national security and strategic planning from the U.S. Naval War College, and a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company on a mission to empower exceptional GI care through relentless innovation in technology and services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and clinical research, we empower healthcare professionals to provide consistently high-quality colorectal cancer screenings and support clinical research teams and study sponsors to expand and accelerate patient access to novel therapeutics. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

