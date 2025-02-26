IsomAb makes two key appointments; Dr Shi Yin Foo M.D. as Non-Executive Director and Dr Gary Burgess M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Aim to accelerate progress of lead candidate ISM-001 for peripheral ischaemia to clinic

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- IsomAb Ltd, a UK-based biotechnology company developing novel isoform-specific disease modifying antibody treatments, for peripheral arterial disease and other ischaemic conditions, today announced two key appointments. Dr Shi Yin Foo joins the Board as a Non-Executive Director (NED), while Dr Gary Burgess is confirmed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Both bring extensive experience in the cardiovascular drug development field as IsomAb accelerates pre-clinical work for lead candidate ISM-001.

Dr Shi Yin Foo is the scientific founder and CEO of Arvada Therapeutics. She is a cardiologist and immunologist with over 20 years of experience as a practicing physician and a catalyst in advancing innovative new programs through various stages of drug development. She has been in executive roles at multiple biotechnology companies, including Novartis (NIBR), Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Imara Therapeutics, Tiburio Therapeutics and Cydan II, and is currently on the Board of Directors at Thryv Therapeutics. Shi Yin received her MD and PhD in Immunology from Stanford University, and a MMSc in Clinical Science from the Clinical Investigator Training Program at Harvard Medical School. She was clinical faculty at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and a dual Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and in Cardiology.

Dr Gary Burgess has over 20 years’ experience across all phases of drug development (Phase 1 – 4) in a broad range of disease and therapeutic areas liaising closely with Regulatory Agencies (e.g. FDA, EMA and PMDA). Having held senior positions at Pfizer, Aerami Therapeutics, Vectura Ltd and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, he has gained recognition as an international expert in Metabolic Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly NASH) and pulmonary hypertension. Whilst at Pfizer he also worked in the Cardiovascular Therapeutic Area on treatments for vascular diseases. He completed his undergraduate and post graduate medical training at the University of Stellenbosch.

Jackie Turnbull, CEO of IsomAb, commented, “IsomAb’s lead antibody targeting VEGF-A 165 b aims to treat peripheral arterial disease in the large proportion of patients with concomitant metabolic syndrome or Type II diabetes. With ISM-001 preclinical work progressing rapidly, we are delighted to add the cardiovascular therapeutic development experience of both Dr Shi Yin Foo M.D. and Dr Gary Burgess M.D. to enhance our strong team.”

About IsomAb Ltd

IsomAb Ltd, founded in 2022, is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company and is a spin-out from the University of Nottingham; early research was conducted at the University of Bristol and funding has been received from the British Heart Foundation, Wellcome Trust and the Medical Research Council. The Company was founded by Prof. David Bates and Prof. Steve Harper based on ground-breaking research into VEGF-A and its splice isoforms. It focusses on the development of isoform specific antibodies for disease modifying treatment of life limiting diseases, such as peripheral arterial disease and other ischaemic diseases. ISM-001 is a high affinity, humanised antibody which restores blood flow in ischaemic tissue. For more information, visit: www.isomab.bio .

