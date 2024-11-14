SUBSCRIBE
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced that Sravan Emany, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. GT at the Waldorf Hilton in London.


A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 1 year following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD), an S&P SmallCap 600® company, is a leading gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company on a mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. We are pioneers in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years-old. Ironwood is also advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for rare gastrointestinal diseases, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as several earlier stage assets. Building upon our history of GI innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of GI diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:
Greg Martini, 617-374-5230
gmartini@ironwoodpharma.com

Matt Roache, 617-621-8395
mroache@ironwoodpharma.com

Media:
Beth Calitri, 978-417-2031
bcalitri@ironwoodpharma.com

Massachusetts Events
