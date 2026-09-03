IRLAB’s CEO intends to step down during the first quarter of 2027

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, announces today that Kristina Torfgård has informed the Board of Directors that she wishes to step down from her position as CEO. She will remain in the CEO role until the first quarter of 2027, creating good conditions for a smooth transition to her successor. The Board of Directors will immediately initiate the work to ensure a well-structured leadership transition.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like already now to extend a warm thank you to Kristina Torfgård for her contributions as CEO. We appreciate that she has notified the Board of her intention with such good advance notice and are convinced that she will continue her solid and committed work so that IRLAB can bring the ongoing partner discussions all the way to completion. At the same time, progress continues in the ongoing clinical study of the drug candidate linepemat, and the company's financial runway extends beyond the planned readout of results in mid-2027. We are now immediately initiating the process of finding a suitable successor for the CEO position," says Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics.

"It is with mixed feelings that I have informed the Board that I wish to leave IRLAB, a company that I am proud to have been part of. With a successful capital raise behind us and intensive ongoing activities to secure the next revenue-generating collaboration agreement, I now look forward to continuing to work to deliver on our stated goals until I take the next step in my professional life at the beginning of next year," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB Therapeutics.

For more information:

Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board

Phone: +46 722 25 28 20

E-mail: carola.lemne@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-03 10:55 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

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IRLAB’s CEO intends to step down during the first quarter of 2027

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

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