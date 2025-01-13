IQVIA and NVIDIA Collaborate to Transform Healthcare and Life Sciences Through Advanced Agentic AI Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to help realize the potential of AI in healthcare and life sciences.





The healthcare and life sciences industries generate vast amounts of data, representing significant potential for AI-powered solutions. This collaboration between IQVIA and NVIDIA will help accelerate IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™, enabling new levels of agentic automation of complex and time-consuming workflows across the therapeutic life cycle with the precision, scalability, and trust required by IQVIA’s customers. IQVIA has been leading in the responsible use of AI, ensuring that its AI-powered capabilities are grounded in privacy, regulatory compliance, and patient safety. IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™ represents the company’s commitment to these principles.

The collaboration will combine IQVIA’s unparalleled information assets, analytics, and domain expertise, known as IQVIA Connected Intelligence™, with the NVIDIA AI Foundry service to help transform life science processes from R&D through commercialization. This work is poised to create new efficiencies, enable new operating models, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

“This represents a significant leap forward in how we apply AI to healthcare and life sciences,” said Bhavik Patel, president, Commercial Solutions, IQVIA. “We are excited to combine our industry-leading capabilities and a decade of experience in artificial intelligence with NVIDIA’s advanced AI technologies. We will build new solutions powered by AI agents trained on world-class healthcare information and optimized for life sciences workflows. This collaboration will advance our mission to help our clients accelerate innovation and treatments to market.”

“By integrating NVIDIA AI Foundry platform and services, IQVIA can enhance its Healthcare-grade AI solutions to create custom, domain-specific models and agents for thousands of complex workflows needed in healthcare and life sciences,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare, NVIDIA. “AI agents can become digital companions to researchers, doctors and patients, helping unlock enormous productivity and expanding access to care globally.”

IQVIA will work with NVIDIA to develop and optimize AI agents with initial solutions expected to reach market within the calendar year. The collaboration includes access to NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA NeMo and the NVIDIA DGX Cloud platform, as well as direct support from NVIDIA’s research and engineering teams. Additionally, the collaboration will be deploying the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for multi-modal data extraction to enable access to useful information previously inaccessible to AI models and agents.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI™, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Contacts



Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558



Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785