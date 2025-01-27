IonQ Announces Agreement with the United Arab Emirates Technology Innovation Institute

The renewal marks the continuation of IonQ’s customer agreement with UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute, reinforcing IonQ’s expanding presence in the region

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, today announced the renewal of its agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Quantum Research Center – Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This renewed customer agreement ensures that TII will continue to leverage IonQ’s quantum computing technology to advance the UAE’s position as a global leader in science and technology.





Today’s agreement expands the parties’ January 2023 partnership and incorporates access to IonQ Forte – one of IonQ’s most powerful, commercially available quantum computers to date. IonQ Forte is powered by IonQ’s largest single core quantum processor and represents the cutting edge in trapped ion architecture with its 36 all-to-all connected qubits and the ability to pass the AQ36 performance benchmark. With access to IonQ Forte, TII can create a solutions platform for hybrid quantum/classical algorithms such as variational quantum algorithms.

“We are proud to have TII as a returning customer and to support their ambitious quantum research initiatives. Having renewed our relationship for the second time in less than two years, we value the confidence that UAE’s TII has shown in IonQ as one of their quantum partners,” said Rima Alameddine, Chief Revenue Officer at IonQ.

TII is using quantum computing to accelerate research for a variety of applications using the IonQ platform including:

Advancing qubit-efficient encodings for applications in simulating physical systems, quantum image processing, and solving linear systems of equations.

Enabling faster quantum time-to-solution and better solution quality for applications such as financial portfolio optimization.

Estimating key properties of quantum systems such as the ground-state energy with applications to chemistry and materials science.

Innovating efficient methods to upload classical data (e.g. images) into quantum states.

“Our continued work with IonQ enables us to stay at the forefront of quantum research and further the UAE’s position as a leading technology and innovation hub,” said Prof. Dr. Leandro Aolita, Acting Chief Researcher QRC (Quantum Research Center) & Executive Director Quantum Algorithms. “These advanced quantum systems are integral to our efforts and we’re excited to explore more possibilities with IonQ Forte.”

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the terms “advance,” “advanced,” “advancing,” “accelerate,” “ambitious,” “confidence,” “continue,” “continued,” “create,” “cutting edge,” “enabling,” “ensures,” “estimating,” “explore,” “forefront,” “innovating,” “integral,” “leading,” “pass,” “possibilities,” “solving,” “will,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, the efficiency and accuracy of quantum algorithms run on IonQ’s quantum computers, the advantages of IonQ’s approach to the manufacturing of IonQ’s systems, and the problems that can be solved by IonQ’s quantum computers. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products and services; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; and IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, technical roadmap, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.

Contacts



IonQ Media contact:

Jane Mazur

press@ionq.co

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.co