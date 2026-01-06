Ionis to present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 8:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

