InVitria Presents New Data at ASGCT 2026 on Recombinant Human Serum Albumin for Higher Lentiviral Vector Titers and Improved Cell Therapy Manufacturing

JUNCTION CITY, Kan., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVitria, a global leader in chemically defined, animal-origin-free recombinant proteins for advanced therapy manufacturing, announced its participation in the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 11–14, 2026, in Boston, MA. At the event, the company will present new data highlighting the performance of recombinant human serum albumin (rHSA) in lentiviral vector (LVV) production, cryopreservation, and cell therapy manufacturing workflows.

Mark Stathos, Ph.D., Applications Scientist at InVitria, will present “Recombinant Animal-Free Albumin Enhances Infectious Lentiviral Vector Yields by Stabilizing Viral Particles During Downstream Processing and Final Formulation” on May 12, 2026, at 4:45 PM in Room 162AB.

The presentation will feature recent studies evaluating Optibumin 25 across upstream and downstream manufacturing workflows. Key findings include:

Increased functional LVV titers during production and downstream processing

Improved preservation of LVV titers during sterile filtration

Improved primary T cell viability and recovery during centrifugation-based wash steps

Up to 40% reduction in DMSO requirements during cryopreservation

Better retention of early-memory T cell phenotypes post-thaw

Enhanced iPSC viability, expansion, and pluripotency marker retention after cryopreservation

These findings support applications across CAR-T, TIL, NK, Treg, LVV, AAV, and iPSC manufacturing workflows.

InVitria’s recombinant albumin platform has also been used in commercially approved injectable medicines administered across hundreds of thousands of doses worldwide, including ERVEBO.

“Our data demonstrate that recombinant albumin can improve viral vector stability and preserve critical cell attributes throughout cell therapy manufacturing workflows,” said Stathos. “Optibumin 25 helps reduce variability during downstream processing, wash steps, formulation, and cryopreservation while supporting fully animal-origin-free, chemically defined manufacturing processes.”

Key Benefits of InVitria’s Recombinant Albumin Portfolio:

Animal- and blood-free recombinant production platform

High lot-to-lot consistency and low aggregate levels

Support for viral vector stabilization and cryopreservation workflows

Closed-system-compatible liquid and lyophilized formats

Manufactured in the United States at an ISO 9001:2015-certified, cGMP-compliant facility

Attendees can visit InVitria at Booth #909 or schedule a meeting at info@invitria.com.

About InVitria

InVitria is a global leader in chemically defined, animal-origin-free recombinant proteins and cell culture supplements that support the approval of life-changing medicines. Manufactured in the United States at an ISO 9001:2015 certified, cGMP-compliant facility in Junction City, Kansas, InVitria's portfolio includes Exbumin®, Optibumin® 25, Cellastim® S, Optiferrin®, Lacromin®, Lysobac®, OptiVERO®, and the ITS Animal Free™ cell culture supplement line. Learn more at www.invitria.com.

For more information, visit www.InVitria.com or contact info@invitria.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Alexia Armstrong Director of Marketing InVitria, Inc. http://www.invitria.com