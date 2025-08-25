Invitation to FluoGuide A/S (Nasdaq: FLUO) webcast on 28 August 2025

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - FluoGuide A/S will publish its Interim Report Q2 2025 on Thursday 28 August 2025.

The following event will take place later that day:

A live webcast for shareholders, analysts, investors and representatives of the media:

Topic: FluoGuide Operational and Financial Results for Q2 2025

Date: Thursday 28 August 2025

Time: 14.00 CET

The webcast is hosted by analyst Christian Binder, Redeye. FluoGuide is represented by CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen.

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/1124137/live-q-fluoguide

Questions can be sent in advance by email to Christian Binder ( christian.binder@redeye.se ) or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast has concluded.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide's primary focus is to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by illuminating cancer cells intraoperatively. The improved precision enabled by FluoGuide's products has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, this improved precision enhances the likelihood of achieving a complete cure and helping to lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated in a proof-of-conceptphase I/II clinical study in patients with high-grade glioma undergoing surgery. FluoGuide is also exploring FG001 in three other severe cancer indications: lung cancer (phase IIa), head & neck cancer (phase IIa), and both meningioma and low-grade glioma. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform and our pipeline please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

