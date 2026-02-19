Invitation to FluoGuide A/S (Nasdaq:FLUO) live webcast on 25 February 2026

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) will publish its Annual Report 2025 on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Later that day, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will present the company's 2025 financial results, strategic progress and expectations for 2026 in a live webcast. The webcast is hosted by BioStock. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, where questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.

Date: Wednesday 25 February 2026

Time: 14.00 CET

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/DlK74aNE86M

Questions can be sent in advance by email to redaktion@biostock.se or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

Website: www.skmg.se

Follow FluoGuide on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluoguide/

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news: https://fluoguide.com/investor/email-alerts/

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated in several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

