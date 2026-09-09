Inventiva to Present Multiple Abstracts at Paris MASH 2026

Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical data showed lanifibranor improves metabolic profile and cardiovascular risk factors in patients with MASH with or without type 2 diabetes



Preclinical data further characterize lanifibranor’s balanced pan-PPAR pharmacology and support a differentiated fluid and cardiac profile relative to TZDs and dual PPARα/γ agonists

Daix (France), New York (New York, United States), September 8, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announces the presentation of five abstracts at the 12th Paris MASH Meeting taking place September 10-11, 2026, at the Pasteur Institut in Paris, France.

The abstracts present Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical and preclinical data that further characterize the pan-PPAR pharmacological profile of lanifibranor and evaluate its potential effects on systemic metabolic dysfunction associated with MASH. Clinical data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials demonstrated direct PPAR target engagement, as reflected by increases in adiponectin, together with improvements observed in measures of insulin sensitivity, glycemic control, lipid parameters, and selected cardiovascular risk factors, with effects observed in patients with or without Type 2 diabetes. Separate preclinical studies demonstrated improvement in hepatic and metabolic parameters, and further characterized lanifibranor’s balanced pan-PPAR pharmacology, supporting a differentiated fluid and cardiac profile within the PPAR class.

Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MASH with moderate and advanced fibrosis, with topline results expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Following are the details of the poster presentations on September 10, 2026:

Abstract Title: Beyond The Liver: Cardiovascular Effects of The Pan-PPAR Agonist Lanifibranor in Patients With MASH Publication Number: 1256 Authors: S. Francque, A. Holleboom, J. Campagna, S. Hogan, G. Wettstein, M. Abedelmalek Abstract Title: Metabolic Benefits of Pan-PPAR Agonist Lanifibranor in Patients With and Without Type 2 Diabetes Publication Number: 1249 Authors: A. Holleboom, M. Abdelmalek, S. Hogan, J. Campagna, G. Wettstein, S. Francque Abstract Title: Lanifibranor Improves Metabolic and Histological Features of MASH Across Multiple Preclinical Models: Convergent Pan-PPAR Activity Publication Number: 1255 Authors: A. Holleboom, S. Francque, J. Campagna, S. Hogan, G. Wettstein, M. Abedelmalek Abstract Title: Lanifibranor Phase 1/2A Experience – PPAR Engagement and Metabolic Activity Without Early Clinical Fluid Retention Publication Number: 1254 Authors: A. Holleboom, S. Hogan, J. Campagna, G. Wettstein, M. Abdelmalek, S. Franque Abstract Title: Partial PPAR Agonism Underlies Lanifibranor's Preclinical Fluid/Cardiovascular Safety Versus Full and Dual PPAR Agonists Publication Number: 1344 Authors: S. Francque, A. Holleboom, J. Campagna, S. Hogan, G. Wettstein, M. Abedelmalek



About Lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is an orally available small molecule that acts to induce antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (“PPAR”) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARα and PPARδ, and a partial activation of PPARγ. While there are other PPAR agonists that target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation, lanifibranor is the only pan-PPAR agonist in clinical development for the treatment of MASH. Inventiva believes that lanifibranor’s moderate and balanced pan-PPAR binding profile contributes to the favorable tolerability profile that has been observed in clinical trials and preclinical studies to date. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to lanifibranor for the treatment of MASH. Lanifibranor is an investigational medicine and has not been approved for use by any regulatory authority. Its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Media Relations



Lisa Buffington: media@inventivapharma.com Investor Relations



David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com



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Future results may differ materially from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts, and estimates due to a number of factors, including the fact that interim data or data from any interim analysis of ongoing clinical trials do not predict the future results of clinical trials, the fact that the DMC's recommendation does not prejudge any eventual marketing authorization, that Inventiva cannot provide assurance on the impacts of the Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) on recruitment or the final impact on the results or timing of the NATiV3 trial or related regulatory issues, Inventiva is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no historical revenue, Inventiva has incurred significant losses since its inception, Inventiva has never generated revenue from product sales, Inventiva will need additional capital to fund its operations, without which Inventiva may be required to significantly reduce its activities, delay or discontinue one or more of its research or development programs, expand its activities or capitalize on its business opportunities, and may not be able to continue as a going concern. Inventiva's ability to obtain financing and complete potential transactions on a timely basis, as well as whether, when, and to what extent dilutive instruments may be exercised and by which holders, Inventiva's future success depends on the successful clinical development, regulatory approvals, and subsequent commercialization of lanifibranor, preclinical studies or previous clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results, and the results of Inventiva's and its partners' clinical trials may not support Inventiva's and its partners' claims regarding product candidates, Inventiva's expectations regarding its clinical trials may prove to be incorrect, and regulatory authorities may require additional stops and/or modifications to Inventiva's clinical trials. 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