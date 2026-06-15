Intravacc and SynphaBase Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Conjugate Vaccine Development

The companies will combine their complementary expertise in synthetic oligosaccharides, conjugation process development and GMP vaccine manufacturing to support partners developing next-generation conjugate vaccines

SynphaBase



Intravacc



The partnership will offer vaccine developers a streamlined route from synthetic oligosaccharide supply to conjugation development and clinical manufacturing





BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing, and SynphaBase AG, a Swiss contract research and development organization rooted in glycochemistry and complex molecule synthesis, today announced a strategic partnership to support the development and supply of conjugate vaccines.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly offer their complementary capabilities to third parties developing conjugate vaccines, as well as to selected Intravacc internal vaccine programs at Intravacc’s discretion. The collaboration is designed to provide clients with access to SynphaBase’s synthetic oligosaccharide expertise and Intravacc’s conjugation development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing capabilities.

Ivo Lemmens, Managing Director of Intravacc, says:

“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with SynphaBase. By combining SynphaBase’s expertise in synthetic oligosaccharides with Intravacc’s capabilities in conjugation process development and GMP vaccine manufacturing, we aim to provide vaccine innovators with an integrated and efficient development pathway for conjugate vaccines.”

Arthur Bodenmüller, CEO of SynphaBase, further comments:

“SynphaBase is excited to partner with Intravacc to bring together our complementary strengths in glycochemistry and vaccine development. Synthetic oligosaccharides are an important enabling technology for modern conjugate vaccines, and this collaboration will help developers access the expertise, materials and manufacturing support needed to advance promising vaccine candidates.”

This partnership brings together the synergistic strengths of both companies. Intravacc contributes its technical expertise, facilities and capabilities in antigen conjugation process development, scale-up and GMP production and supply of conjugate vaccines. SynphaBase complements this with its expertise in the application, production, supply and regulatory support of synthetic oligosaccharides used in research, clinical development, production and supply of conjugate vaccines.

Through the partnership, SynphaBase may promote Intravacc as a preferred CDMO for conjugate vaccine services, while Intravacc may promote SynphaBase as a preferred supplier within relevant internal or client conjugate vaccine programs. The partnership is non-exclusive, and clients remain free to select the products and services that best meet their development needs.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling faster, more efficient development of conjugate vaccines by connecting high-quality synthetic oligosaccharide supply with specialist conjugation and GMP manufacturing expertise.

About Intravacc

Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its cell-culture, bacterial and conjugation platforms and extensive GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. With a strong track record in technology transfer and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic. For more information, visit www.intravacc.nl.

About SynphaBase AG

SynphaBase AG is a Swiss contract research and development organization specializing in bioorganic chemistry, with deep expertise in glycochemistry and the custom synthesis of complex molecules including glycans, peptides, RNA and conjugates. SynphaBase supports partners through route design, process development and material supply, applying its know-how to help advance complex chemistry programs for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit www.synphabase.ch.

Contact information

Intravacc

Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD

P: +31 30 792 03 00

E: businessdevelopment@intravacc.nl

SynphaBase AG

Olaf Bartram

E: o.bartram@synphabase.ch