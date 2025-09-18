International Myeloma Society Opens 2025 Annual Meeting in Toronto

More than 600 studies and 30+ late-breaking presentations showcase breakthroughs in myeloma and cancer care as 3,000 global experts gather in Toronto.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Myeloma Society (IMS) today opened its 2025 Annual Meeting, welcoming over 3,000 delegates from more than 75 countries to share the latest advances in multiple myeloma research and treatment.

Over four days, more than 600 accepted abstracts (including 30+ late-breaking studies) will be presented by 150 leading cancer researchers, offering new insights that range from next-generation immunotherapy to patient-centered outcomes.

Breakthrough Research Highlights:

Next-generation immunotherapy: New data on bispecific antibody combinations and CAR-T durability that could expand treatment options and improve long-term outcomes.

New data on bispecific antibody combinations and CAR-T durability that could expand treatment options and improve long-term outcomes. Precision monitoring: Ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and biomarker studies refining remission benchmarks.

Ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and biomarker studies refining remission benchmarks. Genomics and immune insights: Research revealing how genetic risk and the tumor microenvironment guide individualized care.

Research revealing how genetic risk and the tumor microenvironment guide individualized care. Quality of life: Patient-reported outcomes integrated into treatment decision-making.

“These aren’t incremental updates. This science has the potential to transform care for patients with myeloma and inform cancer treatment more broadly,” said Philippe Moreau, MD, President of IMS.

The IMS Annual Meeting’s single-track format ensures every participant engages with the same presentations and data in real time, fostering a shared understanding of the most impactful developments.

IMS will also honor leaders in the field during its Awards Ceremony, recognizing María-Victoria Mateos, MD, PhD (Waldenstrom Lifetime Achievement Award), Elena Zamagni, MD, PhD (Bart Barlogie Clinical Investigator Award), and P. Lief Bergsagel, MD (Ken Anderson Basic and Translational Research Award).

Multiple myeloma is a rare, incurable cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow that weakens the immune system, damages bones, and can impair kidney function. While it accounts for just over 1% of all cancers, its incidence is rising worldwide. In the U.S., more than 36,000 people are expected to be diagnosed in 2025 and over 12,000 to die from the disease. Advances in therapy have steadily improved survival, but myeloma remains a complex and challenging cancer, underscoring the importance of the innovations presented at IMS 2025.

About the International Myeloma Society (IMS)

The International Myeloma Society is a global non-profit organization committed to improving outcomes for myeloma patients through scientific exchange, education, advocacy, and research. Representing thousands of experts across more than 60 countries, IMS convenes the world’s foremost myeloma scientists to accelerate cures, foster collaboration, and transform patient care. https://www.myelomasociety.org/

