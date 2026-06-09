International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) to Honor 2026 Kyle and Durie Achievement Awardees, Dr. Hermann Einsele and Dr. Noopur Raje

Awarding ceremonies to be held today, June 9, 2026, at the 17th Annual IMWG Summit in Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) are proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Robert A. Kyle Achievement Award and Brian G.M. Durie Outstanding Achievement Award. The in-person awards ceremony will be held today, June 9, 2026, at the 17th Annual International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Summit in Stockholm, Sweden.

2026 Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Awardee: Dr. Hermann Einsele

Since 2003, the IMF has been honoring an outstanding physician each year with the Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Award. Named for its first recipient, the lifetime achievement award is presented to an individual whose body of work in the field of multiple myeloma has made significant advances in research, treatment, and care of myeloma patients.

This year’s Robert A. Kyle Lifetime Achievement Awardee is Hermann Einsele, MD, FRCP — Full Professor of Internal Medicine, and Director of the Department of Internal Medicine II at the University Hospital Würzburg, Germany since 2004. He is an expert in the field of multiple myeloma: focusing on CAR T cells, bispecific antibodies, adoptive immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation.

Following his medical training at the Universities of Tübingen in Manchester and London, Prof. Einsele became a research fellow in the Department of Haematology, Oncology, Rheumatology, and Immunology at the University of Tübingen, Germany. He was board certified in Internal Medicine in 1991, and in Haematology/Oncology in 1996. In 1999, he was promoted to Associate Professor. Prof. Einsele also became a Visiting Professor at the City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, CA, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA.

In 2003, he received the van Bekkum Award — the highest Annual European award for research in the field of stem cell transplantation.

In 2011, he was elected as an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists (London) and in 2012, as Nobel Lecturer Stem Cell Biology/ Transplantation at the Nobel Forum Karolinska Institute. In 2014, he was elected as a member of the Academy of Sciences and Literature, Mainz, and as an ISI “Highly Cited Researcher” in the category Clinical Medicine in 2017.

From 2011-2015, and from 2022 up to the present, Dr. Einsele is Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Würzburg. He became an advisory board member in the funding program "Zwanzig20 - Partnership for Innovation" of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) from 2021-2021; and Vice President of the University of Würzburg (2015 –2021). Prof. Einsele has been the chair of the scientific working group on immunotherapy for hematological malignancies of the European Hematology Association since 2018.

In 2022, Prof. Einsele received the Erasmus Hematology Award from the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as well as the Bavarian Constitutional Medal. In 2023, he received the Emil von Behring Prize from the German Society for Transfusion Medicine and Immunohematology (DGTI) and was admitted to the Academia Europaea. In 2024, he became a member of the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and received the Ken Anderson Basic and Translational Research Award from the International Myeloma Society.

“It is a true honor to receive this prestigious award, particularly as it bears the name of a true giant in the field of multiple myeloma, Robert Kyle — a person to whom I am profoundly grateful for the exemplary role he has played for generations of myeloma researchers, for his unwavering dedication to his patients, and for his deep conviction that research must ultimately serve the benefit of patients,” said Prof. Einsele.

“This award is not mine alone; rather, it is a recognition of an entire team of outstanding physicians, scientists, clinical trialists, study nurses, and nurses in Würzburg who work with extraordinary dedication and enthusiasm to improve the treatment of our patients by making therapies both more effective and more tolerable. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the many colleagues in the myeloma community whose trust, close collaboration, support, and friendship have made this achievement possible,” he further added.

2026 Brian G.M. Durie Outstanding Achievement Awardee: Dr. Noopur Raje

Named for IMF Co-Founder Dr. Brian Durie (1942-2025), this outstanding achievement award has been recognizing excellence in multiple myeloma research since 2018.

This year’s Brian G.M. Durie Outstanding Achievement Awardee is Noopur Raje, MD — Director of the Center for Multiple Myeloma and the Rita M. Kelley Chair in Oncology at Massachusetts General (Mass General) Hospital Cancer Center; and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a leading expert in multiple myeloma and plasma cell disorders.

Dr. Raje earned her MD from BJ Medical College, University of Pune, India, and completed her residency at Mass General, followed by a fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Raje founded the Center for Multiple Myeloma at Mass General, where she leads a dedicated team of clinical investigators focused on bringing novel cutting-edge treatments to patients. Her translational laboratory efforts include leading pioneering research focused on the biology of myeloma bone disease and immunotherapies.

Dr. Raje's translational research explores the bone marrow microenvironment to identify new therapeutic targets, with the goal of overcoming drug resistance and improving patient outcomes. Her studies also are focused on understanding response and resistance to novel immunotherapies.

A globally recognized leader, Dr. Raje is a member of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) and serves as Secretary and Executive Board Member of the International Myeloma Society (IMS). She chairs educational committees for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Society of Hematology (ASH), and the IMS. She is also chair of several steering committees for clinical trials.

Her contributions have been recognized through numerous honors, which include: the Claflin Distinguished Scholar Award (2010); Inaugural Rita M. Kelley Chair in Oncology (2013); Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Clinical Scholar Award (2017); Tom Spitzer Clinical Excellence Award (2020); and Ken Anderson Translational Science Award (2022).

Dr. Raje is the recipient of multiple research grants and has published extensively in top-tier journals. She is on the editorial board of several journals.

“It is an incredible honor to receive the Brian G.M. Durie Outstanding Achievement Award. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me personally, and most importantly, it serves as a reminder of the values, dedication, and passion for excellence that Dr. Durie represented throughout his life and career. I am truly grateful to help honor and continue his legacy, and to carry forward the impact he has had on so many people,” said Dr. Raje.

IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar had these words for Drs. Einsele and Raje: “Drs. Einsele and Raje have each transformed the field of myeloma through groundbreaking scientific leadership, extraordinary clinical insight, and an unwavering commitment to patients. Dr. Einsele’s pioneering work in immunotherapy and cellular therapies has helped redefine treatment possibilities for patients worldwide, while Dr. Raje’s leadership in translational science and innovative therapeutics continues to shape the future of myeloma care. These awards recognize not only their remarkable accomplishments, but also their profound and lasting influence on the global myeloma community.”

IMF President and CEO Heather Cooper Ortner extends her warmest congratulations and appreciation to this year’s Kyle and Durie Achievement Awardees. “Hearty congratulations to Drs. Einsele and Raje on these well-deserved honors. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership have advanced the science of myeloma while profoundly impacting the lives of patients and care partners around the world. The IMF is proud to recognize two individuals whose work exemplifies excellence in research, collaboration, and compassionate patient-centered care. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and their enduring contributions to the global myeloma community.”

The International Myeloma Foundation and the International Myeloma Working Group are truly delighted to present these two highly renowned IMF research achievement awards to Drs. Einsele and Raje — in recognition of their excellent and remarkable contributions to myeloma research, treatment, and patient care.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: accelerating the prevention and cure of myeloma and improving the quality of life

for patients and families.

The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)—a network of more than 380 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.



Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org.

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org